Luis Diaz: Sparta Prague, the opponent in the round of 16 of the Europa League – International football – Sports

two great favorites of Europa LeagueHe liverpool And this bayer leverkusenhad a favorable ‘primary’ matchup against prague sparta check and Azerbaijani Qarabag In the 16th round of the competition respectively.

On paper, the match seems to be in favor of the most powerful team, the British, although it is worth saying that the Czechs are fast and brave and their aerial game will be a challenge in the face of the weaknesses that the ‘Reds’ have shown. In that area.

Sparta reaches this stage by going out on the Prague road Galatasaray, with davinson sanchezWhich he defeated with a total score of 6-4.

Liverpool, on the other hand, won the group stage with authority and qualified in first place in Group E with 12 points.

He villarreal, Coached by Marcelino, will be measured in the Round of 16 of the Europa League marseilleAccording to the draw held on Friday, the Spanish coach’s former team Nyon, Switzerland.

Following the round of 16 played in March, the quarter-finals of the competition will take place on 11 and 18 April, the semi-finals on 2 and 9 May and the final on 22 May. Dublin.

.Sparta Prague – Liverpool

Olympique Marseille – Villarreal

Rome – Brighton

Benfica – Rangers

Freiburg – West Ham

Sporting Portugal – Atalanta

Milan – Slavia Prague

Qarabag – Bayer Leverkusen

