Odysseus makes history by becoming the first private module to successfully land on the Moon

Artist's impression of the Odysseus lunar module

These were the words of Steve Altemus, CEO of Intuitive Machines, after the successful landing of the Odysseus lunar module.

The spacecraft, also known as the Nova-C lander, Touched our satellite on Thursday, A week after its release.

“Houston, Odysseus has found its new home,” responded Tim Crain, the company’s technology director, amid celebrations among operators in the control tower.

