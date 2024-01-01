Hailey Bieber: Super sexy in fluffy string bikini, she shows off her shapely butt

After taking full advantage of her vacation in La Bardade, Hailey Bieber is back in charge of her professional projects. And 2024 begins launch of a new product of her cosmetics brand, Rhode. After the success of her lip balm, the 27-year-old young lady intends to woo beautystas this time. a facial cleanser, For her ad campaign, Hailey Bieber opted for more than a hot shoot in a mini swimsuit!

The first photos surfaced on Rhodes’ official Instagram account, where we can see him posing with candice swanepoel, in tropical environments. A few days later, Justin Bieber’s wife published another series taken in a bikini top on the beach made of small shells, She also wears an ultra-sexy, low-cut one-piece swimsuit, which, in addition to showing off her round butt, also shows off her stretch marks.

Hailey Bieber is hotter than ever, showing her butt in a string bikini

But the pictures don’t stop there. This Tuesday, January 30, the American model once again shared a publication to promote her Refresh Pineapple Cleanser. Hailey Bieber is showing off her dream body in this shoot In white fluffy two-piece swimsuit, She poses under a palm tree decorated with fairy lights or lying on a beach deckchair. As an accessory, the girl chose this A white headband and a pair of fur boots. From her toned abs and shapely butt, we can say that Hailey Bieber is not afraid to raise the temperature.

“The last one on the @Rhodes calendar. Miss November x Miss December. Pineapple Refresh Cleaner is now available rhodeskin.com ,, she wrote in the caption. A publication that did not fail to respond to Internet users! , incredible photos ,, ” gorgeous “, , I love this campaign , Or “Your drive is unique and you are perfect”, can we read in the comments. One thing is for sure that Hailey Bieber has once again set the web on fire.



