How many teams have been undefeated champions in the Caribbean Series? (+video)

The big day has come. This Thursday, February 1, the 2024 edition of the Caribbean Series officially begins at Loandepot Park in Miami, where the seven league champions of their respective countries will seek the Caribbean crown.

For this 2024 edition of the event, the group of participating teams is composed of Tigres del Lice (Dominican Republic); Creoles of Caguas (P. Rico); Orange trees from Hermosillo (Mexico); Federal of Chiriqui (Panama); Gigantes de Rivas (Nicaragua); The Curaçao Suns (Curaçao) and of course the champions of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League, the Tiburones de la Guerra.

These seven teams will try to win a tournament that will also be an important showdown, as it will be played in Miami and will have great coverage in the United States. Additionally, the seven participating organizations will attempt to accomplish a feat rarely seen in the Caribbean Series.

Undefeated champion?

A few years ago, the Caribbean Series was defined only by standings, so there were no finals or semifinals to play, so it was a little more common to see undefeated teams in the tournament. Whatever the case, only a select group of champions have captured the Caribbean crown without losing a single game: