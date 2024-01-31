What’s up with the third blue WhatsApp check?



If you are wondering when third blue whatsapp check Which is being discussed so much, let us tell you that many new features will come in the application in 2024. With over 3 billion active users worldwide, most of us use WhatsApp daily to communicate with our family, friends, and colleagues.

One of the main reasons for its success is Meta, the company behind WhatsApp, is constantly evaluating user needs and working on new features to meet them. One of the most relevant of these is what is known as ‘Third Party Chats’, which will mean that users of any messaging application like Telegram will be able to send messages to WhatsApp users without installing this app on their phones.

The news that will come in 2024

WhatsApp will implement custom username feature, allowing users to select a unique identifier without the need to share their phone number. This update seeks to improve privacy by providing a more personal and less intrusive option to connect on the platform.

Besides, The application is preparing to integrate chatbotsOpportunities are opening up to schedule appointments, place orders and access customer services directly through WhatsApp.

The group chat experience on WhatsApp will also evolve with the arrival of new features in 2024. Users will be able to enjoy it. Group Survey and Search Improvements, These improvements strive to make group chat more efficient and versatile, which is especially beneficial for families, communities, and work teams.

On the other hand, WhatsApp will take disappearing messages feature To a new level by allowing users to adjust the length of time their messages are read, giving them more control over the privacy and timing of their conversations.

In the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, specifically update 2.24.3.20, a notable new feature has been introduced: Ability to schedule events According to WABetaInfo, that will automatically be pinned to the community’s information screen. Although this function was already introduced in version 2.23.21.12, it has been significantly improved in this new update. Now, when viewing a community’s chat information, users will be able to easily visualize future events.

Similarly, the application is planned Include a response functionWhich will allow users to express different emotions using emojis by pressing and holding on any message.

working on app one New feature called ‘People nearby’, This feature will allow WhatsApp users to share files with other nearby users without using a specific chat. Similar to technologies like Nearby, ‘People Nearby’ will provide a straightforward way to transfer files from one mobile device to another.

It should be noted that WhatsApp is committed to security and privacyExpect improvements to secure file sharing, advanced two-factor authentication, and more specific control over profile photo visibility and online status.

‘Third Party Chat’

The potential establishment of a monopoly by META in instant messaging services has prompted this Implementation of Digital Markets Act (DMA)Which seeks to prevent large corporations from restricting consumer choices in the digital sphere.

This regulation, which will come into force soon, forces multinational companies to make changes, e.g. Allow users to send messages through messaging apps other than WhatsApp,

Users are expected to get this option from March 6 Send messages to WhatsApp contacts without installing the app on your device, This measure will promote interoperability between platforms and mark a milestone in the history of digital messaging.

In the next weeks, WhatsApp will introduce a special folder for archived chats, which will allow users to communicate with people who have accounts on other messaging platforms on their mobile devices. This new feature, part of the first phase of interoperability agreed by the EU, will be optional, giving users the ability to activate or deactivate communications between messaging services.

This will be required in the second phase with a deadline of September 6, 2025. Meta allows sending group messages between different applications, Subsequently, by September 6, 2027, the third phase of rules will establish an obligation to provide the option to make both group and individual calls and video calls between similar platforms.

third blue whatsapp check

Although it is a rumor at the moment, it is being speculated that Meta is planning to introduce a third blue check in WhatsApp conversations. Indicate when someone has taken a screenshot, This anticipated measure will seek to prevent misuse of communications on the platform and reinforce the privacy of users.



















