Hailey Bieber wears the new it-bag we all dream of having in 2024

Be it fashion or beauty, hailey bieber Has become a true symbol. And it is not without reason that she is at the origin of many trends… After launching strawberry makeup or pantless, the international star was recently seen with a handbag on her arm. The most iconic of this moment: Drive Bag by Phoebe Philo.

Hailey Bieber accessorizes her look with Phoebe Philo’s Drive bag

There’s no doubt about it now, this model is the new it-bag to have in your wardrobe. While playing basketball with her friend Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber made a splash with this minimalist-lined handbag, Its quilted effect, its tote shape and its sophisticated black leather Has already attracted many fashionistas. The perfect accessory to complete a look that’s both cool and trendy! As far as outfits go, Justin Bieber’s wife chose this an oversized leather jacket Which she wears with wide jeans and a backwards hat. To break up the sportswear style, the 27-year-old opted for a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. We can say that Hailey Bieber has once again proved to us her obvious penchant for fashion!

Phoebe Philo brand promotes quiet luxury trend

After leaving the artistic direction of the House of Celine six years agoProducer Phoebe Philo Will return to the forefront in late 2023 Launch of their eponymous brand and his first collection edits, The brand has gradually established itself in the fashion sector and won the hearts of fans of minimalist style. High-waisted pants, structured jackets, satin blouses or even square-toed shoes… Phoebe Philo’s creations fit perfectly cool luxury trend With a cloakroom that is both chic and sophisticated.

