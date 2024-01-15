Match Summary: Necaxa Vs. Chivas (1-0). Target

A necaxa that does not believe in anyone in this Clausura 2024, he put it Chivas to ‘Be Still’ and him gave its second defeat matchday 9 of Liga MX in a duel, defeating them 1–0 at the Victoria Stadium to win the tournament title.

rays they remain undefeated And this Chivas now has 2 duels without winningBut they had not fallen since matchday 2, so the outlook is good for Fernando Ruben Gago’s side, although this was their worst performance since Argentina came on top in the red and white.

Guadalajara was Controversially tied by Mazatlán FC and then he didn’t know how to win before those aguascalientes Together with Eduardo Fanteños they achieved their third win of the tournament and reached 14 points thanks to a goal by Dibar Cambindo in the first half.

The rays have shown that They go with everything in this finale 2024 And they came out of the house to attack Chivas, and found that Juan Antonio Pardella and Ricardo Monreal were the most dangerous men to the locals.

And the one among them who came out of danger first paredella Received, took the ball down the left wing, tried to assist Monreal and finished shooting at targetThe reason for Raul Rangel’s affair, that’s it minute 10,

Dibar is changing Was most obvious until the moment when at 15′ He slipped past Antonio Briceno, past Alan Mozo, shot and deflected off the Chivas goal; Two minutes later the same Colombian player scored a header and still did not get any good success.

What was the goal like?

This was until the 28th minute when Dibar is changing was able to open the scoreboard and made it 1-0 In favor of Rayos, crowned by a good play on the right by Monreal, he made a diagonal and in front of a weak mark the South American sent it to save.

Necaxa continued and At 39′, Alan Montes took the lead. on a corner kick and Tala Rangel stopped his goal cry With great shortcuts.

Before the break, Alan Mojo delivered a cross to Luis Ezequiel Unsane at 42′, and later at 45′, Fernando Beltrán received from Roberto Alvarado and sent the ball over,

Second quarter started with a Chivas’ better performance, Eric Gutierrez enabled Alvarado, “Piozo” hit him and Ansen saved him down.

Chivas followed and at 67′, pavel perez recovered the ball and from a distance There was confidence with a cross shot that flirted with a tie.

Gradually the rays woke up and were at the feet of Pardella, who at 68′ left in heriberto jurado And he trusted himself shot Joe Rangel who missed,

The same Pardella tries his goal And at the age of 70, after trusting his teammates, he decided to score a goal Was over,

At 91′, Brian Samudio puts Rangel to work more With a powerful shot that Rangel deflected, and that was that, so there was no major danger and thus the defeat of Chivas and the victory of Necaxa was confirmed.