Harry Styles almost starred in a Mean Girls reboot

It’s hard to miss the Mean Girls reboot : Nearly 20 years after the release of the original film (Lolita Without Moi, in French), theaters have become home to a brand new version of the feature film since last week. Signed by Arturo Pérez Jr. and Samantha Jane, the reboot is none other than an adaptation of the musical produced in 2018 on Broadway and yes, it uses the original synopsis: LWe find young Cady there, discovering the joys of high school back on American soil. There she meets a group of girls called the Plastics, who, unfortunately, are not known for their kindness.

Casting Side, Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp and Christopher Brini. But, did you know we almost got Harry Styles? In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Jen says: “Some comedies that were funny 20 years ago aren’t funny today. We all knew this. But there are some iconic lines that we joke about that if they weren’t on the streets there would be riots in the streets. Like “You go, Glen Coco”: give the people what they want. Give me what I want! But when we asked ourselves who Glenn Coco was, we told ourselves no problem.

Also, is that continuing? “who could it be?” I remember we said to each other: ” One might ask, like Harry Styles? We thought Harry Styles might be Glenn Coco! Then we said, wait, we love breaking the fourth wall: What if we were all Glen Coco? So after 20 years we can all feel like Glenn Coco.

Of course, the caption doesn’t say whether or not Harry Styles was approached to join the film!

The reboot is still available in theaters and in France, Alizée herself came to celebrate its release!