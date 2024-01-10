He faced 35% of the players in NBA history

He’s 39 years old, has four NBA rings, four Finals MVPs and is the leading scorer in league history. Lebron James He owns great records, but beyond that, one number reflects his longevity and validity: he faced 35% of all NBA players.

nba It dates back to several decades of teams that were composed of great stars, many of whom remained with their franchises for many years or, while changing organizations, maintained the highest level. that number is so 4,766 players in league history,

The relevant data is that Lebron JamesAt 39 years old and with an illustrious career, at least 35% of all basketball players who passed through the NBA suffered: 1,668 facedAs revealed by the ESPN broadcast of the Lakers’ game against the Mavericks.

The opponent he passed the most times was Andre Iguodala, with 70 duels. He shared a team with 227 teammates, with Zydrunas Ilgauskas being the player with whom he trained for the longest time at the Cavaliers.





King turned 39 and the NBA saluted him with an emotional video.

Netflix to release NBA documentary

With the successes associated with the Argentine national team, biographies of great sports stars and the spectacular notoriety of ‘The Quarterback’, centered on NFL players, Netflix will now take advantage of the NBA.

Journalist Shams Charania revealed through his Twitter account that the streaming platform is making a documentary with five All-Stars of the world’s best league: LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards and Domantas Sabonis.

The content will not only focus on the game but also on the life story of each hero and that is why the choice was so diverse.







role of lebron james

King will not only provide his insight into the legendary player and tell his life story, but he will also be involved in the production. The documentary will feature collaboration from renowned production companies such as Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, LeBron James’ company and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, underscoring the ambition of the series and ensuring a high-quality production.

Even Obama’s signature was already part of the NFL series.