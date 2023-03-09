These relaxation techniques for sleep will save you from insomnia nightmares

Sleep is an important physiological need and not being well rested harms our body and our mood. The body speaks, and waking up tired and sleepy is actually an SOS.

Although The percentage of Spaniards who sleep poorly is 58%, already surpassing those who sleep well (42%). And of those who sleep, 13% say they do not wake up rested, according to a survey conducted by Ipsos for the Spanish Sleep Society How do Spaniards sleep?

Therefore, apart from consulting an expert, we should do everything in our power and not hand over the entire solution to anyone. medicines, Relaxation techniques are methods that help you reduce stress and tension, calm the nervous system, etc. get ready for bed, They also improve your mood, lower blood pressure and boost the immune system. we tell you Two of the most effective techniquesIt depends on whether your problem is falling asleep, or waking up in the middle of the night.

Body scanner: the best technique to fall asleep

Progressive muscle relaxation or body scan involves tensing and Relax different muscle groups sequentially, which enables one to relieve physical stress and mental tension. In some methods, such as the method adopted by the US Army, movement of the body starts from the head. But most experts recommend doing it through the legs so that when we reach the head we are already in a relaxed state.

Lie on your back in a comfortable position and close your eyes.

Start with your feet and toes and tense them as much as possible for five seconds.

Relax completely and see the difference.

Move up to the calves, thighs, buttocks, abdomen, chest, arms, hands, neck, face and head, tensing and relaxing each muscle group in the same way. Pay special attention to the eyes on the face, squeeze them and then relax. Do the same with your eyebrows, lifting them up and releasing them.

When your work is done, take a deep breath many more times Enjoy the feeling of relaxation.

If you wake up in the middle of the night… try not to go back to sleep

No, this is not a typing error, but in psychology it is known as a typo contradictory intention, there is one therapeutic strategy which involves telling the patient what to continue doing or thinking causes discomfort, rather than fighting against it or avoiding it. For example, in the case of those who they can’t sleep, they are offered to do exactly that: don’t sleep. using all my strength like this avoid sleepingThe patient may receive adverse effects.

Sitting on your bed, without any devices or bright lights, andStart thinking about things you could do if you got up, Imagine that you are performing a physical activity or any other task that requires physical effort. Repeat mentally that you should not fall asleep. Those who put it into practice say that it works, because sometimes it is better to use the left hand than to lead with our brain.

And yes, you should always respect it sleep hygiene We all know this:

, lights out, Use blackout blinds or curtains or eye masks to promote production of the sleep hormone melatonin. Avoid using electronic devices that emit light in the bedroom, and not even a few hours before going to bed if possible.

, dinner soon, The ideal is to allow at least two hours between the end of dinner and bedtime.

, Temperature around 18 degrees: According to the Sleep Foundation, the ideal bedroom temperature is around 18.3 degrees Celsius, while most doctors suggest setting the thermostat between 15.6 and 19.4 degrees Celsius for the best sleep. It is clear that too cold environment brings deep sleep and too hot environment wakes us up.