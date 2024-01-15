He is a minor and was in a ‘night club’ in New York

on a friendship double date fifa, Ecuador They beat Guatemala 2–0 and lost against Italy by the same result. However, a scandal broke out due to Robert Arboleda, Gonzalo Plata and kendry page They went to a ‘night club’ in New York. The most serious thing concerns the appearance of the last person, the new gem. chelseaWho is a minor: His age is 16 years.

The scandal with Chelsea’s new gem

kendry page He debuted at Independiente del Valle in 2023 and became an instant sensation due to his conditions. The midfielder has a promising future and has already been snapped up by Chelsea. On June 5, 2023, it was announced that Paez would join the English club after turning 18, i.e. for the second half of 2025.

In this framework and due to his performances, the young player already plays for the Ecuadorian national team. In the double date of FIFA friendly matches, which team leads felix sanchez bass They beat Guatemala 2–0 and lost against Italy by the same result.

Just before this last match, pictures of three players were leaked in a night club. robert arboleda, Gonzalo Plata And kendry page They were in a New York nightclub; The serious thing is that Paez is a minor.





The Ecuadorian player went to a nightclub in New York with two teammates from the national team.

Paez, minor. What does the law say

Chelsea retained Kendry Paez, who will join the English team in the second half of 2025, when he will already be 18 years old. This fact is serious, because according to American laws, minors are prohibited from entering nightclubs. I could go only when I was 21 years old.

The investigation will now revolve around the date of the incident and the collusion of Robert Arboleda and Gonzalo Plata, who are of legal age and accompanied the minor.





What does the Ecuador national team say

La Joya de Independiente del Valle is 16 years old and this worsens the situation, which was already causing discord due to the presence of Roberto Arboleda and Gonzalo Plata.

The Ecuador national team was not released publicly and the publication of an official statement is expected while it is analyzed whether the images are indeed of the established date.