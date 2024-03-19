He shot his mother in a room to end her illness

Admin 1 hour ago News Leave a comment 56 Views

Etiquette

According to information provided by journalist Román Camacho, this Tuesday morning, March 19, a man ended the life of his mother and then committed suicide in a room at the La Trinidad Medical Teaching Center.

lapatilla.com

The woman, who was admitted to the clinic for more than seven days due to a terminal illness, was identified as Fidelina Ramirez Monsalve and her son as Jesús Lobos Ramirez.

Through unofficial sources it was revealed that the woman’s son Jesus had used a gun to end his mother’s suffering and then took his own life by shooting himself.

Baruta Municipal Police and CCPC officials rushed to the incident site to begin investigation.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Of the 100 most polluted cities in the world in 2023, 83 were from India.

(CNN) — All but one of the 100 cities with the world’s worst air pollution ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved