He shot his mother in a room to end her illness

According to information provided by journalist Román Camacho, this Tuesday morning, March 19, a man ended the life of his mother and then committed suicide in a room at the La Trinidad Medical Teaching Center.

The woman, who was admitted to the clinic for more than seven days due to a terminal illness, was identified as Fidelina Ramirez Monsalve and her son as Jesús Lobos Ramirez.

Through unofficial sources it was revealed that the woman’s son Jesus had used a gun to end his mother’s suffering and then took his own life by shooting himself.

Baruta Municipal Police and CCPC officials rushed to the incident site to begin investigation.