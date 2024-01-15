Elon Musk defends that his use of ketamine benefits investors

Elon Musk suggested that their consumption ketamine, A Medicine which is prescribed for his treatment accordingly “negative mood”benefits Tesla investors, In an interview published this Monday.

Tycoon Dand 52 years confirmed that he takes it Painkillercommonly used for control pain and treat Depression, Investors are scared after reports in the American media about his drug abuse.

“Kashmiretamine “It helps get you out of a negative mood,” he said. to muskSaid former CNN anchor Don Lemon in an interview broadcast on the social network this Monday.

When he was asked whether his use of ketamine can influence the opinion of investors He replied: “Last year we had the best-selling car in the world. So, from the point of view of investor, If I take something, I should keep taking it.”

musk, Who directs S?PaceX and Tesla, and owns social media platform ketamine and said he consumed “ain small doses “Once every two weeks or something like that.”

musk He doesn’t think he has “Prolonged depression”, but a “negative chemical state”.

During the hour-long interview, Musk also discussed his meeting with the Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in March, but without specifying whom he would supportNovember action.