Health has new official as head of its sports medicine division

This Wednesday morning, Public Health Minister Dr. Luis Medina Ruiz officially announced the appointment of Dr. Roque González as head of the province’s Sports Medicine Division.

“Dr. Roque González is a distinguished sports physician who has been working with us for quite some time, working mainly in a cardiorespiratory rehabilitation center at Avellaneda Hospital. Together with Dr. Bellomio and a team, he created cardiac rehabilitation centers in the Concepción Hospital and will soon be inaugurated in Trancas and Monteros, where the rehabilitation of patients who have had a cardiac event for which physical activity is carried out There is a need to start over. Regulated”, began medina ruiz And said that for this reason they hope in the professional that places will be prepared for the control of children and youth so that they can also play sports in the prescribed manner.

Brand new officer, doctor Roque Gonzalezsaid that he considers this task a very big and very good challenge: “There are still a lot of things to develop, I think to be able to generate ideas and engagement in people about sport as a health tool is important and we can spread this tool everywhere, not just to those of us who were normally closest, but to all the people on the inside, to those who are furthest away from urban centers, because our work is trying to ensure that The aim is to ensure that exercise and its benefits reach them.”

Following this line, González explained that activities for health prevention through sports will be prioritized during his administration: “We want our population to be healthy by being more active. Sedentary lifestyles are a major health problem worldwide and Tucumán is no exception; If we are an active population the number of diseases that develop can be reduced. Most people are sedentary and do not realize it and thus expose themselves to a series of diseases that may develop in the present or in the future.

Regarding the initiatives that will be promoted, the representative said that they will be aimed differently at the entire population, depending not only on age, but also on the social function of sport, whose impact, for example, , happens in battle. drug abuse, in other diseases such as cardiovascular diseases or cancer: “By emphasizing medicine applied to sports, a tool can be developed that reaches everyone as a society with long-term consequences, aimed at increasing numbers of those Have to improve.” For us. “Concern in the context of cardiovascular diseases and non-communicable chronic diseases in general, which are the great demons of global public health.”

For your part, doctor caetano bellomio, who accompanied the appointment of the new head of the division, expressed excitement about the new phase that was beginning: “Sports Medicine brings back many memories for me because I occupied that position for some time and we Worked on that with Dr. Roque Gonzalez.” Time. Currently, in addition to being a university expert in sports medicine and cardiology, he is a Doctor of Medicine, that is, he has a doctorate with a thesis on physical activity and he is going to use all that experience in favor of this great chapter . It is medical. “So broad of a game.”

In this sense, Bellomio said that he believes that little by little changes are taking place in the lifestyle of the population at the local, national and international level: “We see that physical activity is being reevaluated at a global level.” And for the benefits it brings. When we say that it helps in solving problems like bone pain, muscle weakness, cramps, fractures, osteoporosis, even cancer, I sneer at that and say that sports scientist salesmen It sounds like that, but the point is that movement “is a condition for which man was born, and which has been worsened by a sedentary lifestyle.”

photo gallery: