Liga MX | Andre-Pierre Gignac scores his 200th goal with Tigres and joins a select group in Mexican football

Front Andre-Pierre Gignac Keep writing your name in golden letters in the history of Liga MX, This Wednesday the Frenchman scored his 200th goal in the team shirt. tigers And joined a select group of Aztec football.

Gignac joins historic Mexican football list

After scoring his 200th goal with the Tigers, Andre-Pierre GignacReached third place among footballers who have scored most goals in a single team Liga MX, He is behind only giants like Jose Saturnino Cardozo or Jared Borghetti.

He guarani prince Thank you is at the top of the list 257 points who scored a goal with the Red Devils of Toluca; appears on the second stage desert Fox with 205 celebration With a Santos Laguna Warriors shirt.

In the third place it already appears Andre-Pierre Gignac And his 200 goals with Tigres; Behind the French are: carlos hermosillo With 198 goals at Cruz Azul; While the top-5 has been completed by Lewis Roberto Alves Zag With 188 goals in America.





Other Mexican soccer figures that appear below ivanivaldo castro cabinho And his 172 goals at the Pumas; Ricardo Pelaez With 160 in pumas; Omar Bravo and Salvador Reyes With 159 and 156 respectively at Chivas. Cuauhtémoc blanco He also claims to be included in the list in America with 153 points.

Gignac, Tigres’ historical scorer

For many tournaments, Andre-Pierre Gignac He left his mark in the history of Tigers by crossing the mark of 104 goals. tomas boy And thus became the top scorer of the northern team.



Andre-Pierre Gignac celebrating against Cruz Azul. Azael Rodriguez/Getty

With 200 goals, gignac He holds a place of honor among the scorers of U of Nuevo León; are behind the goal tomas boyA club legend with 104; Walter Gatton He is at third place with 80 goals; lucas lobos Found 68; Fifth place is for Peruvians Geronimo Barbadillo With 61.

Andre-Pierre Gignac will be the top scorer in the history of tigers For a long time, since the only active footballer to score a goal in a northern team is a Chilean Eduardo Vargas With 42 more Mexicans alan pulido However, at the age of 40, it is very difficult for him to create a new stage at the club and score more than 150 goals.