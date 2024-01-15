Here already Charlotte Casiraghi, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied meet in LA; Helen Arnault and Brigitte Macron threesome with Rihanna’s fiancé; Vincent Cassel carnivalizes a thong; Omar Sy returned to Paris

Charlotte Casiraghi, is already rehabilitated here. The Monegasque princess, who has just separated from her husband Dimitri Rassam, may have fallen in love with a writer: Nicolas Mathieu, 45, winner of the Goncourt Prize for “The Children After There”. Instead of suspenders and butterflies, the heir and class defender “enjoy the thrill of beginnings” and find each other carefree around their love of literature and philosophy. Eager to turn the page, Caroline of Monaco’s daughter has already warned her ex-husband about this new meeting. “He was surprised,” a relative told the magazine.

Kim Kardashian wants to groom her ex-wife, Bianca Sensori’s provocative nudity doesn’t sit well with the influencer at all (and even someone who exposes herself in every possible way for a living finds it shocking!) and she might have asked Kanye West clearly That his wife should cover herself while spending time. With his four children. The fuse was lit when 10-year-old North replicated the cover of her father’s last album on a school notebook and broadcast the whole thing on TikTok: We see her father in all black from the front (and a character (like a horror movie) and her mother-in-law from behind, buttocks clearly in the air. K’s mistresses and most famous sisters appreciated it in general, we understand them.

However, in the Kardashian family, showing off your butt is common. This week, for example, it was Kourtney’s turn and we’re grateful for this shot below: The eldest of the K sisters, accustomed to being filmed 24/7, took her kids to play tennis in shirtsleeves. Decided…and that’s it. The result was to be expected even with the slightest breeze, Courtney reveals her moon, her gift, For the perfect audience, who didn’t ask for so much. Or, if on the contrary?

Brigitte Macron, Rihanna’s partner, Asap Rocky with ass and shirt, Is Emmanuel Macron worried about anything? The first lady, whose penchant for youth is well known, had another meal with the rapper at the Elysee, without the mother of his children, just days after welcoming him. Well, it was no tête-à-tête, but still an intimate meal for 4 at the restaurant with Bernard Arnault’s wife and his youngest son, Frédéric. Meanwhile, Rihanna was busy and had Versailles privatized for a professional project. Apparently not jealous, the singer couple were spotted hand-in-hand as they headed for a romantic getaway in Venice in recent days. Fortunately, therefore, the faith endures.

Natalie Portman reunites with Benjamin Millepied in Los Angeles, The actress and her (ex?) husband were filmed on the streets of the city with their two children. Flashback or simple brunch for the benefit of the kids? In any case, she looked smiling and relaxed, the choreographer was a little more closed off.

Victoria Beckham broke her leg on Valentine’s Day. It was a gym session gone wrong: whether she lost weight or she herself fell, the circumstances are not very clear, but rather than let herself get down, the former Posh Spice treated herself to a trip to the restaurant in style. Dressed in a large orthopedic boot on one foot and an Alaia pump on the other.

Umar Sai returned home. After spending a decade in the United States, the “untouchable” may have decided to resettle in Paris with his wife and children. However, his career with Uncle Sam was in good shape, and according to Closer, maybe a little too much. Persistent rumors of an affair with his on-screen partner, Kerry Woissington, may have convinced him to break up. According to the magazine and its source, “Things have not been easy for Helen (his wife, editor’s note) lately.” The couple didn’t give up everything even after deciding to keep their home in Los Angeles. For a better return?

Michael J Fox does his Celine Dion at the BAFTAs, The “Back to the Future” star, who has battled Parkinson’s for more than 30 years, made a surprise singer-like appearance at the Grammy Awards to present Christopher Nolan with the best picture award. Arriving on stage in a wheelchair, he insisted on standing at the front of the lectern, prompting a standing ovation from the room.

Estelle Lefebure spent Valentine’s Day alone with her grandson, David Hallyday’s ex-wife still appreciates her role as a grandmother. Surprised by the closure, the model becomes fixated on Ilona’s eldest child, Harrison. She takes a picture of it with her cell phone every 3 seconds, probably to break the news to mom, “very eco-friendly” which requires everything to be organic and made of wood. Paris’s “baby sitting” vacation only lasted 48 hours, but between the carousels, stroller rides, and homemade potties, the event was a very busy one.

And still in the sexy grandparents section : Gad Elmaleh is also a very young grandfather, because at the age of 53, he already has the joy of having a granddaughter born to his 23-year-old son Noah.

Vincent Cassel is at the top, but not the bottom, for Rio Carnival. The actor is a regular at the event and for the occasion, he wore a rhinestone loincloth over his pants and a glittery embellishment on his chest. So she was a good match for his fiancée, young model Narah Baptista, who plays the carioca game in ity-bitsy bikinis. The couple was flanked by a group of friends and the actor’s sister, Cecile Cassel aka Hollies, on the occasion.

Prince William, a gum pot cut by his wife. Information may be read publicly: Upon leaving the clinic, Princess Kate was surprised and overwhelmed by her husband’s attention to her. To make her feel good, there were flowers, throws and cushions in every room, and the fridge was stocked with her favorite things. He had never seen her like this. But after three weeks of massages and re-fluffing pillows, the meditation became overwhelming. “She would have scolded him”, ordered him to leave him alone and kicked him in the ass so he could go to BAFTA (the British equivalent of Caesar) alone. A good sign, confirmed at Point de View, suggesting that the family might join them in Norfolk for a few days, is indisputable evidence of the improving state of health of the next Queen of England.

Celine Dion’s fans are still waiting for her flounces! Reimbursement of tickets is still pending 9 months after the star announced the concert’s cancellation. 14,000 spectators will be affected. And Adele’s people condemn “extortion” : For a series of concerts announced in Germany, the ticket prices will make you cough. 300 euros for a folding seat in the back of the room, 1200 euros for the VIP area. um

She has sea urchins in her pockets, you’d think Sharon Stone had them too : In an interview, she complained that systematically, when she goes out for dinner and even if she goes with a friend who shares a restaurant with 15 people , then the wife gets the bill. “You’re the one who gets the $3,000 bill every time.” The story does not tell how she proceeds and whether she sometimes succeeds in her turn without appearing like the spoiled brat of the group. Becoming a millionaire is not so easy.

Jean-Paul Rouve Pinned by a Neighbor: This Disgusting Fat Man Won’t Pick Up His Dog’s Poop.The public is shown a message sent by a local resident, pinned to an electric charging station in his neighborhood: “Being called Jean-Paul Rouve does not exempt you from being picked up when you pick up your dog on the sidewalk.” . We have to admit that we have more than enough Town Hall to make the capital inaccessible…

And before finally choosing Hare Suggs: According to her daughter Annushka, Alain Delon may have thought about assisted suicide in Switzerland, then given up, but decided no longer to seek treatment. Jean-Michel Jarre and his sister were disinherited by their father. After Kim Kardashian, it’s Beyonce’s turn to reveal that she suffers from psoriasis, but without any supporting photos, there will be photos on her scalp. Tom Cruise met the two children of his new girlfriend, Russian Alesina Khairova. The mugs and hats are already in: Like a good hawker, Donald Trump launched a tee and a pair of high-top, all-gold sneakers with an American flag on the heel: It’s worth it if you want to show off You will get assistance of 370 euros. Amanda Lear too: The actress revealed that she, too, had tried to exchange sexual relations for a career in the United States, with producer Harvey Weinstein. she ran away. Gerald Darmanin’s mother wants to cook for him and puts 10 bills in his pocket. Joe Biden works only six hours a day, Paris Match reports, adding that given his age, some of the day is devoted to naps.

