Here’s how to pin messages on WhatsApp

You can now pin up to three important messages in WhatsApp chats. Zuckerberg announced this update yesterday whatsapp channelWith a screenshot showing an image pinned at the top.

In-depth Review: GoPro Max

I can imagine this feature would make things a lot easier, especially in group chats where you have to wade through hundreds of messages to reach a contact. Information like event details or interesting news can now be sent to a chat banner at the top. The good thing is this. You can also pin images and polls, so you’re not limited to just text.

If this feature sounds familiar, it’s because in December 2023, we’ll be able to Pineapple alone Message In WhatsApp chat. But with the feature update received yesterday, the number of messages that can be pinned has increased to three.

The most recently posted message will appear in a banner at the top of your chat. You can tap the banner to switch between all your pinned messages. A small bar on the left will tell you how many messages are pinned.

Some things cannot be fixed forever, such as the details of a group meeting happening in the same week. To save users the hassle of pinning and unpinning, they are asked to select a time period while pinning a message. The three options are 24 hours, seven days, and 30 days.

How to Pin and Unpin Messages in WhatsApp Chat

WhatsApp Help Center Updated with detailed steps to pin and unpin messages on Android, iOS, and desktop.

on android, Select Messages > PIN > PIN duration > touch and hold the PIN. iPhone users should Touch and hold Messages > Pin > Choose pin duration. If you are in WhatsApp Web on desktop, Go to the message you want to pin > hover over the right side of the chat bubble > click the down arrow that appears > Pin > select Pin duration > Pin to end.

To unpin, Touch and hold the message > select Unpin. This applies to Android, iOS, and desktop.

Pin to group chat

Please note that if you are an administrator of a group, you must allow its members to pin messages to the group. For all three platforms – Android, iOS and desktop –Click the group name at the top > scroll down to Group permissions > turn on the Edit group settings switch.

Whenever someone in a group pins something, a system message will be shared with the entire group indicating that a message was pinned and who pinned it. If someone joins a group after you send a pinned message, they won’t be able to see it.