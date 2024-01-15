Slow Motion Method: What is this simple way to achieve physical and emotional well-being

Admin 1 hour ago Health Leave a comment 54 Views

By making small changes in our daily life we ​​can achieve better quality of life. I know the details.

Clock Time. Photo: Unsplash
Clock Time. Photo: Unsplash

in the real world Our time is running out. This kind of race against time prevents us from doing anything pause To connect with yourself. This is how our body becomes by listening An impossible mission.

In this respect it is of great importance method of slowing down, This perspective invites us to stand still amid daily chaos and seek Calmness Every moment.

Work. Photo: Unsplash Work. Photo: Unsplash

Good sleep is the most important factor in reducing the risks of depression. Photo: Unsplash

You may be interested in:

Scientists say an unusual method can help you sleep more deeply

Four Pillars of the Slow Down Method

This method arises from movement slow lifeBorn in Italy during the 80’s, which invites us reconnect with yourselfWith nature and with the people who are around us.

It is based on creating a rhythm change, modifying the way we are used to living. this path emotional and physical well-being It has four fundamental pillars:

  • I learned to prioritize: we must learn to recognizewhat’s really important In our lives. By breaking away from our routine we can discover our true priorities.

Work. Photo: Unsplash Work. Photo: Unsplash

  • simplify your life: you have to end it Unnecessary distractions and commitments Which diverts us from our true desires and needs. This way, we can turn our attention to what truly satisfies us.

  • plan your tasks:Plan accordingly alert and flexible Our activities and desires are necessary to maintain a healthy balance. We should not just carry out literally whatever is on our agenda, but should dedicate Valuable time What we love to do.

Work. Photo: Unsplash Work. Photo: Unsplash

  • focus on self care: Enjoying the small joys in life, like reading a book, enjoying a coffee or simply taking a walk acts of self love Which enriches our existence.

Organization. Photo: Unsplash.

You may be interested in:

“1-3-5 Method”: an exercise used to organize oneself and be able to complete daily scheduled tasks

How to incorporate the slow down method into your daily routine

Although it may seem difficult, a little will have to be done change of habits It is possible to incorporate this method into our daily lives. Here are some tips so you can start enjoying every moment to the fullest:

  • establishes clear boundaries Between work and personal time.

  • learn to say no” When necessary.

  • devote time to Self care.

  • enjoy the meal no hurrySavoring every bite.

  • limit use electronics equipment Outside working hours.

  • take a moment each day Thank you,

  • go at your own pace And dedicate the required time to each activity.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The key to achieving a 2000 calorie per day diet

The 2000 calorie diet is often popular because it is considered healthy. We explain how ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved