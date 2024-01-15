Slow Motion Method: What is this simple way to achieve physical and emotional well-being

By making small changes in our daily life we ​​can achieve better quality of life. I know the details.



Clock Time. Photo: Unsplash

in the real world Our time is running out. This kind of race against time prevents us from doing anything pause To connect with yourself. This is how our body becomes by listening An impossible mission.

In this respect it is of great importance method of slowing down, This perspective invites us to stand still amid daily chaos and seek Calmness Every moment.

Work. Photo: Unsplash

Four Pillars of the Slow Down Method

This method arises from movement slow lifeBorn in Italy during the 80’s, which invites us reconnect with yourselfWith nature and with the people who are around us.

It is based on creating a rhythm change, modifying the way we are used to living. this path emotional and physical well-being It has four fundamental pillars:

I learned to prioritize: we must learn to recognizewhat’s really important In our lives. By breaking away from our routine we can discover our true priorities.

Work. Photo: Unsplash

simplify your life : you have to end it Unnecessary distractions and commitments Which diverts us from our true desires and needs. This way, we can turn our attention to what truly satisfies us.

plan your tasks:Plan accordingly alert and flexible Our activities and desires are necessary to maintain a healthy balance. We should not just carry out literally whatever is on our agenda, but should dedicate Valuable time What we love to do.

Work. Photo: Unsplash

focus on self care: Enjoying the small joys in life, like reading a book, enjoying a coffee or simply taking a walk acts of self love Which enriches our existence.

How to incorporate the slow down method into your daily routine

Although it may seem difficult, a little will have to be done change of habits It is possible to incorporate this method into our daily lives. Here are some tips so you can start enjoying every moment to the fullest: