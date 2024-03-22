Peru receives unimaginable news before friendly match against Nicaragua

Peru will face Nicaragua at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium today and before the match they got great news.

The test by fire will take place in Peru this Friday, March 22 at 8:30 pm Alejandro Villanueva Stadium, The team lost against Nicaragua George Fossati They have a huge responsibility to win their first match to start rebuilding their relationship with their fans.

Although there will be no duel in this Lima National StadiumSports logistics of the Peru national team determined that the match would take place Alejandro Villanueva Stadium, Belonging to Alianza Lima, the venue brings great news to the duel this Friday, March 22.

Communicating the situation through your social networks, it happens that the official account of Peru national team It was reported that the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium would have an incredible setting. Knowing that trust comes with positive outcomes, it is important to know that the fan will always be there.

after this, Peru national team It was reported that South Tribune Alejandro Villanueva Stadium It will be a full house as tickets are sold out in that area of ​​the Colossus. Of course being completely full, there are still few options in the North and East, but the good news is that the South and West will be packed.

Fossati, Peruvian coach. (Photo: Peru National Team)

So, with high spirits Peru national team will receive fan support for the friendly duel against nicaragua, Knowing how important fan encouragement is, this news comes as a huge endorsement for George Fossati’s new procedure peru,

What time will we play vs Peru? Nicaragua today?

Peru vs. Nicaragua will play Nicaragua this Friday, March 22, at 7:30 pm, and Peru at 8:30 pm. The duel will take place within the framework of the FIFA date and will mark the debut of coach George Fossati.

How to watch Peru vs Nicaragua free today?

Peru vs. Nicaragua can be followed for free on BOLAVIP and seen live on América Televisión (channel 4), ATV (channel 9) and Movistar Deportes (channel 3). Additionally, you can also watch it live from Nicaragua on NikaSports.