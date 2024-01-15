High presence of bacteria on seven Palm Beach beaches – Telemundo Miami (51)

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach issued a water quality advisory for seven Palm Beach beaches, where Enterococcus bacteria (Enterococcus) were found at levels above the recommended level.

The affected beaches are: Carlin Park in Jupiter; Riviera Beach in Riviera Beach; Phil Foster Park in Riviera Beach, Lake Worth – Cressler in Lake Worth, Ocean Inlet Park in Ocean Ridge; Sandoway-Delray Beach in Delray Beach and the Spanish River in Boca Raton.

Testing conducted on Monday, March 25, 2024, indicates that water quality at these locations does not meet recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria, as recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach advises against any water activities at these locations due to the increased risk of illness. Sampling conducted during routine water quality monitoring revealed that bacteria levels exceeded levels established by state guidelines.

These advisories will remain in effect until bacteria levels fall below levels established by Florida Department of Health guidelines.

This presence of bacteria increases the risk of illness, infection, or discomfort, especially for the most sensitive people.

These bacteria normally live in the intestinal tract of humans and animals, and can cause illnesses, infections, and other illnesses in humans. The Florida Department of Health states that the prevalence of these bacteria is an indicator of fecal contamination, which can come from stormwater, wildlife, pets, and human wastewater.