Comfortable and breathable Skechers that you’ll wear with jeans and midi dresses all spring long

Nuria Roca knows something Skechers There can be no shortage of them in the dressing room of beautiful women because they are comfortable, all-terrain and suitable to complement anything. Look, He has countless models and we just got The best sneakers for this spring:They’re breathable, they’re easy to pair and we’d even wear them with midi dresses.

Nuria Roca’s key to style video

Canva

skechers sneakers are known for Rest, cushion of his footprints, The infinite variety of their designs And also for the models and their capabilities Ease of customization for anyone Look, we have found Amazon The ideal model for this spring, they are breathable and will help to keep our feet cool, avoiding excessive sweating and bad odor and in addition, they are elegant, very easy to combine and we will be wearing them all season long. Would like.

we talk to you about Skechers Originals OG 85 Golden Girl, a sophisticated, comfortable and very versatile model that is also available in countless colors. These sneakers are made from synthetic material and designed with a flexible rubber traction sole.Shock-absorbing jogger-style midsole and air-cooled memory foam, which improves cushioning and provides great comfort with each step. In addition, they are decorated with gold details, which gives them extra sophistication. we can get them Number 35 to 41 (even in half numbers) and Its price ranges from €35.30 to €91.90.,

Amazon

How can we pair these sneakers (without skipping Zara) to have a successful spring season?

Although they are very versatile and you will want to combine them with all the clothes in your wardrobe, we have created three original looks with Zara clothes that cannot be missing in your dressing room this season, so you can find the most trendy outfits . Which creates a stir all over the world. StreetStyle:

First of all, if we look for a Look To be successful on an everyday basis, there is nothing better than choosing a versatile, comfortable and cool denim dress, such as denim midi dress (€39.95), with which we can play with its bass and decorate with it joint braided belt (€17.95), to accentuate the waist and give it a rustic touch. Also, we can end it with this paper shoulder bag (€29.95) which is also available in black and we can personalize it with our initial letters.

rba

Another option, if we are looking for Look The cutest way to nail a dinner with friends is to choose a trendy shirt dress, like this one with a flower print (one of our favorites). loewe On his last catwalk). about this floral print shirt dress (€45.95), to which we can add a touch of sophistication as well as youth studded shoulder bag (€17.95), which does not fail in the wardrobe of most posh girls and, from my experience, I tell you that you will not regret buying it, because it is very versatile. Moreover, it is also available in other colors and you can change the strap to your favorite color.

rba

Finally, if you want a better option, you cannot ignore the English embroidery print which is widespread among elegant women and therefore, Perforated Embroidered Shirt ZW Collection This is perfect for you. It costs €29.95 and you can take it with you Wide Leg Crop Jeans High Waist Center Rib (€29.95), with which you can show off your cool and show off your Skechers. They are very attractive pants that look good on any silhouette, accentuate the waist and hide the hips and you can complete it with the most original Zara bag. we talk to you hard bag (€25.95), designed as a toiletry bag and perfect for success this spring/summer.

rba

