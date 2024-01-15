Lots of Ohtani, Bates and Freeman: Los Angeles Dodgers beat

in the exciting atmosphere of dodger stadium, los angeles dodgers They started their season with an impressive 7–1 win at home St. Louis Cardinals,

Ohtani shines with Freeman and Bates in his debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers

This night marked the beginning of the domestic shohei ohtaniWho reached the base three times and the 52,667 spectators present stood up and greeted him. japanese peopleRecently signed to a record contract, he proved his worth with a double, walk and single.





dodgers caught up with mookie bets And freddy freemanWho hit a home run in the third inning.

three superstars of los angeles dodgers He reached base at least twice, going 5 for 8 with two home runs and four RBI. He made the team reaching base safely in nine of his 12 plate appearances.

Tyler Glasnow threw a great pitch on Opening Day

tyler glasnow, pitching in his hometown, pitched a stellar performance with six innings of two-hit ball. The left-hander established himself as a pillar in the rotation dodgersAfter a previous season plagued by injuries and controversy.

Team, which is the oldest big league At the average age of 31 years, he showed his talent and depth.

The acquisition of star players such as Teoscar Hernandez, who scored on his debut, and Max Muncy, who scored two, reflected the ambition dodgers After an offseason in which they spent nearly $1.4 billion on five players.

Ryan Yarbrough contributed three innings of relief to earn his first save. While Paul Goldschmidt provided the only point of light Cardinals With a home run.

You may be interested in: 815 feet: Home runs by Bates and Freeman, extending Los Angeles Dodgers’ lead

On the other hand, Miles Mikolas’s Cardinalswho criticized earlier angel dodgers Due to his excessive spending, he suffered an injury on the mound, allowing five runs and seven hits.

dodgersLed by the three former MVPs, they overpowered Mikolas, who could not back up his words with actions. Victor Scott II also debuted that night big league With St. Louis, stealing a base and playing center field.

this victory of los angeles dodgers This was not just a display of his strength on the field. Also confirming their strategy of building a team through significant investments. The upcoming season with high expectations highlights their commitment to the pursuit of success.

For more information about the Los Angeles Dodgers, follow our official WhatsApp channel,