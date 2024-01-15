Historic decision in the Premier League: Everton gained four points

The club initially suffered a loss of 10 points due to breaking of financial fair play in the league.

Premier League It was confirmed this Monday that the ban they have imposed everton It was eventually reduced from ten points to six due to financial irregularities two seasons ago. The Liverpool team appealed against the decision and found that the punishment was not harsh enough, so they have now moved from 17th to 15th in the table with 25 points. “While the club is still digesting the independent commission’s decision, we are satisfied that the appeal has helped reduce the points penalty,” Everton said in a statement.

“We understand that the Appeals Committee considered the originally imposed ten-point deduction to be unfair when assessed against the available benchmarks the club reported to the Committee, including its position under the relevant EFL rules and the nine-point deduction imposed. Was involved. In the event of bankruptcy, the Premier League has its own rules,” he said.

Despite this cut, Everton now face a second relegation from the Premier League for financial irregularities between 2019 and 2023.

Apart from the ‘Toffees’, the allegation also includes clubs like Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, with 115 counts of financial irregularities.

(TagstoTranslate)Historica(T)Recupero(T)Decision(T)Everton(T)Premier

Source link