Honduran Alison Rivas will become a new legend after signing in the Colombian first division

This will be the Honduran defender’s second adventure in foreign football after his quick departure from Real Espana.
Unexpected changes in Honduras. Catracho football will get a new legend in the coming days and that is the left back Alison RivasWho will sign for a club in the first division in the coming days Colombia,
Even after weeks of trying to find a team, coach Miguel Falero kicked him out. royal spain, Ten They learned that a new player will be added to the national team Golden Eagles,
transfer of alison There is a free transfer to Coffey Football from Vida, the club that holds his card, although Real Espana will also keep a percentage of his card.
Ten They also learned that Rivas’ signing for the Colombian team was recommended by Bicolor coach Reynaldo Rueda, who approved ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, who trains at Águilas of the BetPlay League.
residence was close to signature for motagua But the contract was voided as the 24-year-old player had an existing contract. This will be his second adventure abroad after his time at CD Águila in El Salvador.
This is great news for the national team as for the first time in many years one of their left backs will be playing in a competitive league abroad.
The Orangeri youngster is set to start in the ‘H’ for the play-off against Costa Rica in March. In recent weeks the player was looking for a team in the United States, which led to his move to Real España, a decision taken by coach Faleiro because the player reported late for the preseason.
