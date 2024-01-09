Kendall Jenner shared a group photo of a trip to Barbados on New Year’s Eve, sparking speculation that she posted a photo of former Bad Bunny.

By Christine Rendon for DailyMail.com









Kendall Jenner has fueled speculation that she posted a photo of her ex Bad Bunny.

The 28-year-old catwalk queen recently shared photos from a trip to Barbados on New Year’s Eve — which included an image of the Puerto Rican rapper.

Jenner posted a photo to Instagram of her friends gathered on the beach — and observers pointed out that the blurry man in the photo appears to be her ex-boyfriend.

Fans speculated that the man standing in front, dressed in white and gray with a glass of wine in hand, could be 29-year-old hitmaker Benito Martínez Ocasio.

‘Kendall Jenner posts Bad Bunny on her Instagram page for the first time. (White pants, white tee, brown sweater, glass of wine in hand, in front.)’ tweeted fan account @kennyandbenito.

Kendall’s friends gathered on the beach with drinks in hand

‘Lmao, the way he used the blur feature on Loki’s face blew me away! But that doesn’t make it any less cute,’ one fan replied.

Fans debated whether or not the man in the photo was actually Benito, but a photo circulated on social media also saw the couple photographed strolling on the beach.

A friend who was with Kendall on the Barbados trip shared video of their New Year’s Eve fireworks display, raising even more eyebrows. Fans pointed out that she can be heard saying ‘Feliz año nuevo’ in the clip.

Kendall rang in the new year in Barbados with friends Justin and Hailey Bieber, but recent reports claim she also reunited with Bad Bunny during the trip.

Their mutual friends also attended the celebration, but sources revealed that they are not back together.

An insider tells TMZ that they live together because of their mutual friends but there is nothing romantic going on between them yet.

DailyMail.com confirmed the report with a source revealing that they ‘are not dating, even though they have just been seen out and about.’

The source added, ‘They are very friendly with each other.’

The couple were also photographed strolling on the beach in a photo circulated on social media

Kendall traveled to Barbados with friends Justin and Hailey Bieber

Jenner has been sharing blissful beach photos from her vacation

In mid-December, it was reported that the 818 Tequila founder and Bad Bunny, born Benito Martínez Ocasio, had split after nearly a year together.

He shared a photo of the spectacular fireworks display

However, the insider added that it is possible to rekindle their romance in the future if they are able to spend more time with each other.

The source said, ‘Something may be happening when they have more time to spend with others, but they are not giving the proper time to make it work.’

A source told People that the two are “no longer a couple” and did not reveal the reason for their split.

The former couple first sparked romance rumors in February 2023, when they were spotted together on a double date with the Biebers at The Valleys in Beverly Hills.