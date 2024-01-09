Three nuts you should include in your daily diet to feel energetic

Nuts, considered by many nutritionists to be a fundamental element in a healthy diet, are known not only for their excellent taste and culinary versatility, but also for their nutritional benefits. Renowned nutritionist Pablo Ojeda has revealed his three favorite nuts for their extraordinary health importance: almonds, walnuts and, in third place, pistachios and cashews.

The most important dry fruits are almonds, walnuts, pistachios and cashews.

Almonds, Ojeda’s favorite, known for their ability to maintain good glycemic control, are also ideal for people with diabetes due to their low glycemic index. Rich in vitamin E, healthy fats and minerals like calcium, almonds provide about 20 grams of protein per 100 grams, surpassing milk in daily supply of calcium.



Walnuts have been recognized by the European Food Safety Authority (ESA) as essential for a balanced diet, contributing to improving the elasticity of blood vessels. Consuming 30 grams of walnuts daily can have significant benefits for heart health.

According to Ojeda, in third place are pistachios and cashews, which provide different benefits. Pistachios, rich in fiber and having an intense satiating effect, are ideal for controlling appetite between meals and improving eye health. Cashews, in addition to being versatile in the kitchen, provide tryptophan, which is essential for the production of melatonin and serotonin, hormones associated with well-being and happiness.

Moderate consumption of nuts is important, because despite their nutritional benefits, they are high in calories. The recommended daily amount is 30 grams, about a fist, to avoid digestive problems.

Including nuts in the diet not only contributes to better heart health, but also helps maintain a balanced weight, control food intake, and reduce snacking between meals. Additionally, these foods, rich in iron and other minerals, enhance brain functioning and protect the heart.

Apart from their health benefits, nuts add a unique dimension to gastronomy by providing distinctive texture and flavour. Its versatility allows it to be used in a variety of dishes, from sweet dishes to savory options.

