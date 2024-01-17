Honduran woman sells churros to girl who pays with button and video goes viral

(TagstoTranslate) Trending TVC

A Honduran woman ‘sells’ churros to a girl, in a touching episode that went viral on TikTok The young Honduran entrepreneur, identified as Lorena Gales, has won praise and admiration for her noble behavior towards the little customer.

In the video shared on the platform, Lorena is seen participating in her own small candy sale when a girl comes by to buy churros.

However, a surprise comes when the girl gives a button instead of money as payment for the candy. Faced with this unusual situation, Lorena accepts the button with a smile and asks the girl where the coin is from, since she does not recognize it. The girl replies that she is from her house.

Even though the button has no real monetary value, Lorena decided to make a touching gesture and gave the candy to the girl. This act of generosity has sparked a flood of positive comments on social networks, highlighting the purity and innocence of the girl, as well as Lorena’s humility and kindness.

Some comments praise the Honduran woman’s gesture, stating that the girl’s coin has a special value, representing innocence and humility. Other users express their willingness to pay for candy every time the girl returns to the store.

Messages of appreciation also included well wishes for Lorena, requesting that the universe reward her kindness by multiplying her success in business and filling her home with blessings.

Many Internet users say that the tenderness and education shown in this simple act has touched the hearts of many people, turning this story into an inspiring example of humanity as there is no empathy left.

You may also like: Honduras conquers the country with 5 businesses; He thought he was doomed by not achieving the ‘American Dream’

