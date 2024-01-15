HONOR Magic6 Pro, MagicBook Pro 16 and others launched with Artificial Intelligence at MWC

HONOR surprises at MWC with Magic6 Pro, MagicBook Pro 16 and more with Artificial Intelligence

In a relevant event organized for Infobay Techno and the entire technology industry barcelonaspain, brand Respect has unveiled its futuristic vision powered by artificial intelligence (AI) through the global launch of innovative products such as Honor Magic6 Pro and computer Honor MagicBook Pro 16,

during MWC 2024 where Inofbae is presentHONOR Devices CEO George Zhao has presented the company’s strategy focused on open collaboration and user-centric AI to usher in a new technological era.

Honor keynote speaker at Mobile World Congress

“As we move into the AI ​​era, HONOR is committed to delivering human-centered innovation,” said Zhao, who placed great emphasis on the company’s goal of enriching the user experience through smart devices leading in AI capabilities. Gave.

HONOR launches Magic6 Pro and MagicBook Pro 16 to pioneer innovations in AI.

He Honor Magic6 ProThe star of the presentation has proven to be a significant advancement in photography, performance, and AI-enhanced user experiences.

with the implementation of magic os 8.0Based on Android, and featuring an intent-based interface, this flagship series redefines the interaction between humans and technology.

,We are pleased to announce the global launch of new HONOR smartphones and AI laptops”said George Zhao, who reaffirmed the company’s commitment to breaking barriers in human-device interactivity.

Open source LlaMA 2 integrates into HONOR Magic6 Pro for offline AI.

This is made possible through collaboration with global partners and developers Honor Magic6 Pro To integrate call 2An open source AI tool that promises a range of innovative offline functionalities.

Besides, Respect Vehicle control via AI-powered eye tracking presents a future where interactions between smartphones and other devices will unlock a range of limitless possibilities.

HONOR CEO George Zhao presents HONOR Magic6 Pro mobile (Infobae)

in the field of photography Honor Magic6 Pro set a new example with Honor Falcon 2.0 camera systemTrained by an advanced AI model.

The system promises to capture motion and key moments at sporting events with unprecedented clarity and accuracy. The device shines not only in capture capability, but also in durability, presentation honor shield glass proThe most drop-resistant glass on the market, certified with five stars by SGS.

The HONOR Falcon 2.0 camera system redefines sports photography. (Respect)

ltpo screen low consumption Honor Magic6 Pro Provides an unprecedented visual experience highlighting the commitment of Respect With the well-being of its users. The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile PlatformEnsuring excellent performance in terms of CPU and GPU, resetting expectations for efficiency and power.

Besides, Respect has introduced innovations in battery technology with its Honor Silicon-Carbon 2.0 Battery, inspired by the electric vehicle industry. This new battery ensures exceptional performance even in the most adverse conditions, taking the user experience to new horizons.

Durability and advanced display are the highlights of HONOR Magic6 Pro. (HONOR)

the new one Honor MagicBook Pro 16 And this honor pad 9 complement the interconnected approach of Respect, These devices are known not only for their performance but also for the ease with which they are integrated into the ecosystem RespectEnsuring a fluid and consistent experience across the brand’s different devices.

At the end, Respect gave a preview of Porsche Design Honor Magic6 RSRPromises more revelations about this collaboration in the future porsche design,

like he Honor Magic6 Pro As such, the series of devices presented, available in a variety of colors that attract modern and elegant style, is setting a new standard in the interaction between humans and technology, marking a milestone in the history of technological innovation. .