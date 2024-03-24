Horner not ruling out Carlos Sainz for Red Bull in 2025… and Wolff mentions him for Mercedes too

Carlos Sainz has been mentioned by Christian Horner as an option to take Checo Perez’s seat at Red Bull

Carlos Sainz was already a strong candidate for any available seat in Formula 1 for 2025, but he has now already been mentioned after his incredible victory in Melbourne. red Bull The Mexican is being touted as a potential replacement for Sergio Perez, and even Mercedes see him as a solid option.

Spanish pilot of ferrari He went from missing the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to emergency appendix surgery to qualifying second in Australia and then beating Max Verstappen and the rest of the field to take the third win of his F1 career.

no one paid any attention to that Christian HornerRed Bull Racing’s team principal, who praised the work of Sainz and Ferrari in his appearance before the media at Albert Park after the GP, but, as is his custom, did not shy away from talking about the real possibilities, When they actually see them.

“We must congratulate Carlos Sainz, he is coming back from surgery, it was a great performance from him today and certainly from the Ferrari team.

“You have a very fast unemployed driver who won today,” Horner said when asked about progress in the search for a driver for 2025, with Checo Pérez’s contract set to expire at the end of this season. Some drivers.”

“No possibility can be ruled out based on this kind of performance,” he said. “We want the best pair of drivers, and sometimes we have to look outside.”

Sainz, Perez and the nine other drivers on the current F1 grid do not have contracts signed for 2025, but there is no doubt that there are two seats that are the most desirable of all: the Red Bull seat which is expected to be kept with the Checo extension. Intentions and Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes independent by signing with Ferrari, causing losses to Carlos Sainz.

And Christian Horner wasn’t the only one who took note of what Carlos Sainz, who is also Mercedes boss, has shown since arriving at Ferrari, Toto Wolff He spoke referring to the Spaniard as a good candidate to wear the colors of the Silver Arrows.

“Those who are available (for 2025) or who could be interesting with all the arguments in favor are very young, very mature in their best years, or Carlos,” said Toto, who did not hesitate to say That said, a young Andrea could be of interest to Mercedes like Kimi Antonelli or Fernando Alonso. “It’s a tough choice, because it’s not like there’s a discard criteria for one and all points for the other. So I want to take a step back and monitor the situation, because “the people you mentioned Some of them are going to sign for other teams.”

The moment has now come for Carlos Sainz and he must make it count and he knows it.

“Without a doubt, (winning the race) will not hurt the front of 2025. That’s 100%,” Sainz said with a smile on his face. “But yes, I still don’t have work for next year, so I think that will help me. And yes, I don’t know, I think everyone knows more or less what I’m capable of. “