Megan Fox opens up about her breast enhancement and reveals her bra size

Megan Fox’s revelations during her appearance on the podcast call her daddy Never stop provoking reactions!

Actress Megan Fox took the opportunity to set the record straight regarding her plastic surgery.

• Also read: Megan Fox announces terrible news

The 37-year-old immediately addressed the stigma she felt as a woman who chose to have these types of procedures.

He has mentioned that he is regularly attacked on his social media and receives hate messages.

She then explains that many people are speculating what type of surgery she might have had and wants to correct the situation.

She claims that she has never had any kind of facial lift, but she has had Botox injections.

• Also read: This Is the Foolproof Drugstore Felt-Tip Eyeliner Used by Megan Fox

However, she admits to having three different breast augmentations. Today she wears a 36D.

However, she clarified that she would never get liposuction.

• Also read: Megan Fox stuns with this most extraordinary manicure

The discussion about the actress’ appearance at the Super Bowl resurfaced after photos surfaced. Many people said that she looked different.

Also on Clin D’Oil: