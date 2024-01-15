Israel ready to hand over 800 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the release of 40 Hamas hostages

Hamas holds 134 Israeli hostages in Gaza

Israel has transmitted a detailed document Hamas expressing my position on Three stages of agreement for the release of all hostagesChannel 12 reported saying Israel has shown new resilience in several key areas.

Local media reported that the Israeli government expects a response from Hamas militant chief Yahya Sinwar in the next three days, and considers the chances of an agreement to be 50-50.

Last month, the agreement reached in Paris called for the release of 400 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 40 hostages – women, children, the sick and the elderly – during a six-week ceasefire. Now, Channel 12 revealed, Israel is ready to release “almost double the amount”, Which also includes 100 murderers. Other Hebrew media reports suggest Israel is ready to release 700 security prisoners in exchange for 40.

Television reports stated that, for the first time in conversation, Israel has said it is willing to discuss allowing Palestinians who fled to escape the fighting to return to northern Gaza. Quoting a senior source close to the talks, channel 12 He says there will be unspecified conditions for civilians returning to the northern strip and the men will likely not be allowed to return.

The important thing, he added, is that Israel continues to maintain “Red line” Which denies the complete withdrawal of Israeli Defense Forces from Gaza, and insists that the campaign to destroy Hamas will resume after the deal is completed.

The Israeli hostages include two Argentinian children, Kfir and Ariel Bibas, aged 1 and 4 respectively.

Hamas has to date demanded that any release of the hostages be accompanied by an Israeli commitment to end the war, a condition Israel has rejected as “illusory”.

US intelligence chief Bill Burns and his Israeli counterpart David Barnia left Qatar on Saturday night after negotiating a deal over the Gaza stunt and the release of hostages, a source familiar with the talks told AFP. The heads of the CIA and Mossad “flew to Doha to brief their respective teams on the latest round of talks”, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the discussions.

“The talks focused on the details and terms of the hostage and prisoner exchange,” the informed source said. He told that “technical teams are in Doha itself.”

American, Qatari and Egyptian mediators have been involved in behind-the-scenes talks for weeks in an effort to secure a second move in the war between Israel and Hamas and the release of detainees in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

134 hostages have been kidnapped in Gaza since October 7 2023, when hundreds of Hamas militants attacked Israel in a coordinated and simultaneous operation that included airstrikes and the infiltration of hundreds of militants from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel.

In addition to taking hundreds of people hostage, they killed 1,200 people in a bloody attack: They burned people’s houses, killed entire families, decapitated and burned children, mutilated victims, and systematically raped them.

That day, Hamas militants paraded the bodies of civilians and soldiers through the streets of Gaza.

The main victims were the population of kibbutzim such as Bibas and the hundreds of young people who participated in Music Festival for Peace, SupernovaNear the border with the strip.

Since then, Israel’s military has launched retaliatory attacks against Hamas that have killed 32,226 people.