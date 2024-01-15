This will be the most important news to come

In this article we tell you the five most important new features that will come in iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

Five most important new features of iPhone 16

Manzana plan to present iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro next September, but many of the new features coming to these new devices have already been leaked. Although they are expected to be a minor update, they will have very interesting features especially five important news This will change in relation to the previous generation.

In this article we will introduce you The five most notable new features we’ll see in the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Prowhich includes a new Capture button, change in screen size, improvements to the camera of the Pro model, a new processor and Artificial Intelligence function,

A new capture button dedicated to photography

rumor has it iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will come with a new button specifically dedicated to Camera and video recording, This button will be located on the bottom right of the device and will turn iPhones into professional photography and video tools.

Apart from this it is also said that The new capture button will be sensitive to pressure and touch, allows to perform different actions depending on gestures or force applied to it. For example, swipe gestures can be used to zoom, while a long press can activate camera-related functions.

In addition to this new button, standard iPhone 16 models may also include action button, introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This button allows the user to specify various actions, such as silencing the iPhone, Turn on the flashlight or record a voice memo,

Large screen for iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro models will see their screen sizes increase from 6.1 and 6.7 inches to 6.7 inches 6.3 and 6.9 inches, Considering the frame reduction we’ve seen on the iPhone 15 Pro, this screen expansion would vastly improve the front-facing look of the next generation.

This increase in size will make the iPhone 16 Pro model smaller iPhone 15 Pro Max may include a tetraprism cameraWith a telephoto lens up to 5x that delivers excellent results.

improvements in photographic systems

However the most significant improvements are expected in the Pro model iPhone 16 They would also introduce changes to their photographic system, such as a new arrangement of lenses in the vertical position. This setup will enable spatial video recording for the Apple Vision Pro.

However, the most notable updates will be reserved for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. Apple is expected to upgrade the ultra-wide-angle camera to 48 megapixelsImproves image quality in low light conditions and allows the lens to function as a 48-megapixel panoramic camera.

A18 processor

It is speculated that all iPhone 16 models will be equipped with this New A18 processor, manufactured with 3 nanometer technology. The Pro models may have an upgraded version of this processor, called a18 pro,

Generative Artificial Intelligence Functions

It is expected that iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Integrate some special Artificial Intelligence functions present in ios 18, These features will run on the device thanks to the new A18 processor, and may include A new Assistant, as well as improvements to apps like Apple Music, Messages, and iWork suite tools,

iPhone 16 is expected to be announced during month of septemberSo we will be attentive to the news that these devices bring us.

