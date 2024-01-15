Simple exercises that replace them, according to coach Carlos Ruiz

walking is one of the The most popular aerobic exercise in Spain And to which all kinds of benefits have been attached in recent years. These are mainly related to cardiorespiratory levels and direct health, but also to weight loss. In fact, it is very common to hear that one needs to walk 10,000 steps a day. stay fit and healthy,

Walking and the number of steps we usually try to complete going to work, shopping or just walking around, However, time, or rather the lack of it, remains the number one excuse when it comes to moving.

Something about trainers and fitness experts carlos ruiz Knows a lot. And this remains one of the main excuses for not engaging in that physical transformation and achieving that much needed healthy body shape. A good physical maintenance which becomes necessary first from 40 And it is more difficult in the case of women who have specific hormonal changes that characterize that phase.

A female audience that this coach and his entire team focus on through their ‘Bikini Project’ program. In addition, there is no shortage of diet and sports advice on her Instagram account and one of them concerns the lack of time to walk the classic 10,000 steps a day. we tell you Key exercises to change them Without leaving home.

Health Benefits of Walking and Aerobic Exercise

But before knowing these exercises, with the help of which you can stay fit even without walking 10,000 steps a day, we also want to remind you about the benefits of this activity. We encourage you to work out And when you have that daily time. Benefits that go beyond the simple fact of losing weight and that you can also get from the exercise routine that expert Carlos Ruiz recommends in his program.

And, apart from the desire to lose weight, it is essential to recognize the many health benefits that come with the daily activity of walking. this simple exercise Strengthens heart, reduces risk of heart disease and stroke, Additionally, it helps control “bad” cholesterol (LDL) levels while increasing “good” cholesterol (HDL), and keeps blood pressure under control.





This is not just limited to cardiovascular benefits, but it also reduces the chances of developing type 2 diabetes and improves respiratory health, which benefits people suffering from asthma.

walking or doing aerobic exercise on a daily basis It strengthens bones, increases their density and prevents bone loss.Especially important for those who suffer from osteoporosis, a condition very common in post-menopausal women.

Of course, walking and any type of physical exercise also promotes emotional well-being by releasing endorphins, reducing anxiety and stress. All this also adds up to increased circulation and oxygen supply to the cells. a full dose of energy and vitality Necessary in daily life.

Simple slimming exercise that replaces 10 thousand steps according to Carlos Ruiz

“What we do under the program for all those women, they do not have time, it is very small about 15 minutes of high intensity training And we deliver it by first doing a very intense minute and 30 very light seconds of exercise like Jumping jacks, jumping rope, opening and closing arms… we repeat it for 10 times, With very little time, the calorie expenditure will be very high and more or less equivalent to walking those 10,000 steps a day,” explains Carlos Ruiz, a trainer with more than ten years of experience.

Any of these exercises with those repetitions and within high intensity routine What you do during the day can replace that moment of going out for a walk and bring you closer to the benefits that this aerobic activity can give you.

If you choose to do it with jumping jacks, it is a simple and entertaining exercise with which you can activate all parts of the body. It is very demanding at the aerobic level, you will also work aerobic endurance and other qualities such as speed, agility, coordination or strength.

Jumping rope is another exceptional aerobic exercise that has clear benefits for both muscular and cardiovascular levels,

Both exercises will add practice to opening and closing the arms as well. strengthening chest and arm muscles For intense routine.

Importance of improving habits, health and body

Carlos Ruiz started out in the world of sports with guided classes and personal training, but about eight years ago he got bit by the bug of all things sports related. Personal training focused on women From the age of 40. An area in which this fitness expert saw a need closely related to hormonal changes and the obligations that are often associated with those years.

“As a result of the pandemic, I started in the world of online training, a year and a half ago I decided to create this special program for Women over 40 who want to reduce saggingLook better in the mirror and feel better about yourself.

A change for which this expert gives special importance to the need to adapt each workout to the needs and physical form of each person, but also to the change in habits that is so essential to see results: “I focus on women who want Improve both your body and your habits And I encourage you to dedicate time to them and make yourself a priority.