Two Moscow attack suspects appear in court

Russian judge ruled this Sunday preventive gel Four suspects who carried out the incident were sentenced to two months’ imprisonment. Attack on the popular Russian concert hall Crocus City Hall In which at least 137 people were killed.





The suspects in the attack appeared in Russian court late Sunday to face charges, according to state news agencies, which also released photos of the two alleged terrorists.

All four men were charged with terrorism. And according to the TASS agency, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment.

One of the suspects of participation in an attack on a concert hall that killed 137 people. picture:AFP share

The first to appear before the judge were two men identified as Saidakrami Rachablizoda and Delardzon Mirzoev.

During the hearing, Mirzov said that he is a citizen of Tajikistan and has three minor children. The defendant, who fully admitted his guilt, lived in the Moscow region with residence documents that had expired three months ago. At the same time, the accused had no criminal record.

Rachablizoda, 30, also pleaded guilty. The defendant is married, has one child and has no criminal record.

The other two suspects in the terrorist attack were taken to Moscow’s Basmanny court this Sunday after their arrest on Saturday in the Russian region of Bryansk. Fariduni Shamsuddin and Muhammadsobir Faizov.

Faizov, 19, was wearing a white coat and was accompanied by two doctors as he was brought to court from a hospital where he had been admitted after being injured during his arrest.

Shamsuddin told the judge that he worked in a factory in the Moscow area and had an eight-month-old son.

While Faizov, who is not married, said he previously worked as a hairdresser in the city of Ivanovo and that he was currently unemployed.

Total, Russian authorities reported the arrest of 11 people, four of whom allegedly attacked Moscow’s Crocus City Hall on FridayIn which 137 people died and more than 180 people were injured.

After the hearing, the court released a video showing police officers escorting a handcuffed suspect into the courtroom. Pictures of the same man in a glass cage also surfaced, Where the accused are usually kept.

A suspect in the shooting attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall. picture:efe share

Jihadi group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for last Friday’s attack, which left 137 people dead, according to the latest data.

Meanwhile, the number of injured increased from 154 to 180. According to Russian media, it took more than a day for some survivors of the attack to request medical attention because they were in a state of ‘shock’.

These figures are rising every day as search and rescue operations continue at the site of the attack, where it took firefighters several hours to extinguish the fire started by the attackers and which devastated an area of ​​13,000 square metres.

“So far, the bodies of 137 people, including three children, have been found at the site of the terrorist attack,” the Russian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

He said 62 bodies had been identified and that “genetic tests were being conducted to establish the identities” of other victims.

The Islamic State jihadist group claimed responsibility for Friday’s attack. But Russian officials pointed to Ukrainian clues, saying the attackers tried to flee to Ukraine, where they reportedly had contacts.

Ukraine denies any involvement in the attack, which is the deadliest in Russia since the early 2000s.

In total, Russian authorities reported the arrest of 11 people for the attack. picture:AFP share

Despite the rain in the Russian capital, This Sunday, a crowd of people gathered at the site of the attack to pay their respects. In memory of the deceased. The area around the Crocus City Hall concert hall was filled with flowers, candles and toys this Sunday.

“I came because I am a Muscovite, I live in the neighborhood. I have been to the concerts of the Crocus City Hall several times. What happened is a tragedy, no one can remain indifferent,” a local woman told Vechernia Moskva. Told the newspaper.

On many screens on the streets and in large stores in Moscow you can also see candles and the date of the attack on a black background: March 22, 2024.

Meanwhile, passengers on the capital’s metro were reminded that security measures had been strengthened following the attack and asked for their understanding of possible inconvenience.

Separate monuments were also erected in other Russian cities to commemorate the victims of the tragedy, according to regional media.

Russian flags at state institutions and Russian embassies abroad also flew at half-mast as a sign of mourning. While officials released a photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin lighting a candle for the victims at a memorial.

A day of national mourning in Russia after the massacre in a Moscow concert hall. picture:AFP share

Amid fears of new attacks, Russian police evacuated the London Mall shopping center in St. Petersburg this Sunday after receiving a bomb warning, according to local media Fontanka.ru.

Additionally, law enforcement officials arrested a man who claimed to have planted an explosive device in the shopping center.

Another woman was arrested this Sunday for making a false bomb alert on a plane preparing to take off from Moscow for the Armenian capital, Yerevan.

During questioning, the woman claimed his comments were a “joke”.

