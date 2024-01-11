Houston Astros agree to terms with Jose Urquidi for MLB 2024

During this day of January 11th, major League Baseball Was at its peak. All this, motivated by the deadline to reach agreements with the players and thus be able to avoid wage arbitration,

There are several big league players who have managed to reach agreements with their teams. Same was the case with the franchise Houston Astros, The set with which this news was also made mexican pitcher jose urquidi,

urquid, having a modest career at the highest level of baseball. Creature constellationThe team that saw him make his debut in 2019 and with which he had the pleasure of being a part of three seasons world Series (2019-2021-2022).

The 28-year-old right-hander serves as a vital member of the Texans’ pitching team. So it was ideal for both parties to reach an agreement as to what their next contract would be. Chief,

Jose Urquidi and Houston Astros agreed to MLB 2024

During this busy Thursday afternoon, it was announced Social Network X by @Chandler_Rome, kill the author Of Astros in the portal athleticBrand new news that surrounds the Mexican.

Sources gave this information jose urquidi And Houston Astros They reached an agreement that included a contract sum of $3.75 million. Avoiding access to these types of instances wage arbitration,

This amount will cover the time corresponding to the season major league baseball 2024, So we will once again see the right player, wearing the colors of the team that we have seen successfully develop in grand sports complexes. big tent,

It is important to highlight that in the last season, jose urquidi, did not show his best version. Finishing the regular season with the worst earned run average since his debut, it is 5.29.

However, its potential is public knowledge, because what Houston Astros He is loyal to his abilities and aspires to prosperous development for Mexico.