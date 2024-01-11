Jane’s Institute of Forensic Medicine has opened a waiting room for family members

Jain’s Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, located on the ground floor of Doctor Sagaz Hospital, has set up a waiting room for family members coming with the body of a dead person who requires an autopsy for various reasons. An “essential” intervention that is in line with the humanization of the public health system that the Andalusian Health Service is carrying out.

The regional representatives of Health and Consumption and Justice, Local Administration and Public Function, respectively, Elena González and Javier Carazo, together with the Managing Director of Jaén University Hospital, Javier Vadillo, visited this new space this Thursday; Director of Economic, Administrative and General Services, Avelino Rodríguez, and Director of IML, María del Carmen López.

The room, which was previously part of a warehouse attached to the hospital cafeteria, has been completely renovated. Thus, we have intervened in the wall covering, creating a new separation with the cafeteria area; On the ceiling, installing removable plaster ceiling, and on the floor, which is covered with vinyl flooring. Furthermore, the room has been completely painted, as well as the front door.

Similarly, and as measures to improve energy efficiency, new LED light screens and associated emergency screens have been installed, as well as an independent air conditioning and heat pump air conditioning machine.

In the case of the entrance from the outside, the old door glass has also been replaced with new reinforced glass; Opaque glass in the existing access to the interior area of ​​the building and double glazed glass in the window.

With the aim of making the stay as comfortable as possible, six new large capacity chairs have been installed and, among other elements, two vending machines for food, drinks, coffee and infusions. Similarly, the en-suite bathrooms have also been adapted, providing one of the necessary elements for use by people with reduced mobility.

In parallel with the work on the room, the existing access stairs to both that area and the tumulus and the autopsy chamber have been demolished and replaced by a reinforced concrete ramp. Along with this, the width of the space has also been doubled, so that the vehicles of the funeral home can reach the door, thereby facilitating the transportation of coffins. The existing railing has also been renovated.

demand



“We have come to respond to the demand that we detected, which is nothing more than the need of family members traveling to a legal medical institution as they decide to get a decent place with the body of a deceased person. Let’s take. wait. In those difficult moments,” commented the health representative.

In this regard, he has pointed out that this is a very difficult time for the families and, although they will be able to see the body of the deceased at the funeral home later, it makes sense that they accompany him to the hospital while the post-mortem is carried out. going.