Houston Astros and Miami Marlins unveil lineups

Houston Astros And miami marlins They enter the field at the beginning of the week. This Monday, March 18, both the teams will face each other in the stadium. Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Of Jupiter, FloridaAs part of the calendar of spring training,

champion team of American League West Division They came into the game with a record of 10 wins and 12 losses. meanwhile merlins They did so with a record of seven wins and 10 failures.

in the matter of Astros He is scheduled for a double day this Monday. In the afternoon they will be with a part of the roster jupiter against miami, Then at night they will do the same with the other part of the team West Palm Beach from this perspective Washington Nationals,

The main people in the lineup for the afternoon meeting are mauricio dubon And yordan alvarez, honduras dubon He has an average of .481 and an OPS of 1.295. He continues to show that he is a good option to start opening day,

Houston Astros Lineup Against Miami Marlins

mauricio dubon 2b Yordan Alvarez DH jake meyers cf corey julks rf Will Wagner 3B David Hensley 1B tray cabbage lf Gray Kessinger SS Cesar Salazar C

is the starting pitcher hunter brown, It is believed that the young right-hander is one of the pieces in the Sidereals rotation.

By miami marlins Manager skip shoemaker He kept most of his starting players in the lineup, especially at the top. What was presented this afternoon is pretty much what I could find opening day,

Miami Marlins Lineup Against Houston Astros

luis arrez 2b Josh Bell 1B Jake’s Burgers 3B jazz chisholm jr cf Tim Anderson SS Brian De La Cruz LF avisel garcia dh Nick Gordon RF Nick Fortes C

starting pitcher for fish Darren McCaughan, The game start time in the United States is 1:10 pm Eastern Time.

