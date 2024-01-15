Houston Astros beat Mets in duel

Houston Astros CACTI faced the New York Mets Palm Beach Park And secured his second consecutive win and third this preseason. Their pitchers did a great job but their offense once again faltered, although they ultimately won. 2×1,

Houston took the lead in the bottom of the second inning against starter Jose Quintana. With two outs, Quintana walked Jeremy Peña and Victor Caratini while Mauricio Dubon singled to first with a shot to center field.

César Salazar copied Honduras and scored the second for Cedral with another hit to the center of the field, which brought Caratini from second.

The score did not go ahead until the ninth inning, with Venezuelan prospect Luisangel Acuña, brother of Ronald Acuña Jr., pitching the only inning. mets Singled to right field in a crash.

Highlights of the game by the Houston Astros

By Houston Astros Nobody got multiple hits. The addition of Mauricio Dubon and Cesar Salazar, who provided the Astros’ only push in the clash, shined jose abreu3-1 and Alex Bregman, 2-1.

in an accident jose altuve And yordan alvarez They were emptied in two and three times respectively. The Venezuelan player negotiated a walk early in the game and the Cuban struck out once.

From the box, the one who shone the most was Ronel Blanco Houston Astros, with 2.2 innings, allowing two hits, zero runs and two strikeouts. While Mets reliever Tyler Megill pitched three complete scoreless innings. He scored four runs and barely allowed two hits.

Ronel Blanco (2-0) won, while Jose Quintana (0-1) suffered a defeat. The save was done by Blair Henley (1).

Houston Astros He left with five hits compared to his opponents’ eight hits. mets And Astros They committed one error per base, leaving the New Yorkers with 11 runners in play compared to the sidereal’s five.