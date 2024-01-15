Just Cause: Scarlett Johansson to replace Sean Connery

After being the most popular “widow” in the MCU, Scarlett Johansson arrives in her first TV series, Just Cause.

Scarlett Johansson as a journalist

This will be a first for him and he will have the difficult task of becoming Sean Connery’s successor: Scarlett Johansson In fact he will be starring in his first series, in this case a miniseries, an adaptation of the novel. just cause Published 1992 by John Katzenbach. Cord Jefferson and John Wells (ER) will have the difficult task of writing this series for Prime Video.

According to Diversity At the core of the information, the series will tell the story Madison Cowart (Scarlett Johansson), a Miami journalist who receives a letter from a death row inmate claiming his innocence. The ensuing investigation not only casts doubt on the prisoner’s guilt, but also exposes other hidden horrors.

There is no information yet about the filming or airing of the series on Prime.

Sean Connery in the first adaptation

This is not the first time the novel has been adapted. Three years after its release in bookstores, Sean Connery is the protagonist of this adaptation directed by Arne Gleicher. With Sean Connery, we especially found Laurence Fishburne, Kate Capshaw Or blair underwood, The film is in line with feature films featuring lawyers discussing the issue of capital punishment right to kill,

Bobby Earl is a young black man who is sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a little girl. Is he really guilty? Paul Armstrong, a renowned lawyer who strongly opposes the death penalty, maintains his innocence. He resumes the investigation and finds formal faults in his examination of the file. But for any hope of securing his client’s acquittal, Armstrong must rely on the disturbing revelations of his prison neighbor, a dangerous psychopath, Bobby Earl…