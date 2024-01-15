Revealing testimony that could turn a case

Madeleine McCann disappeared on 3 May 2007 (Photo: File)

The disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann is one of the world’s most shocking unsolved mysteries. On May 3, 2007, while her parents were eating at a restaurant in Praia da Luz, southern Portugal, on the last days of their vacation, the girl he disappeared, In this connection, this week the English media made a shocking revelation about this case which left everyone shocked and reached the main suspect, Christian Bruckner.

That fateful night of May 3, 2007, Kate and Gerry McCann decided to leave their two-year-old twins, Sean and Emily, and three-year-old Madeleine sleeping while eating dinner at the Ocean Club tapas bar inside the Portuguese. holiday resort. algarve, That means they were about 50 meters away from the room and every 20 minutes the couple took turns looking at the children. However, in the 10 pm journey, Kate noticed that Madeleine was no longer there., He quickly returned to the table and shouted: “They took him”.

German Christian Bruckner identified as prime suspect in case

The case created a huge uproar in the United Kingdom, where he was from, and a strong campaign was launched to find the girl. Furthermore, the European media filled their front pages and hours with news of the case as well as the thousands of assumptions it generated. The case remained open and Madeleine McCann was never found. However, in 2020, the court determined that One of the suspects was the German Christian Bruckner.Who was accused of five sexual crimes in his life.

Now, according to MailOnline, the prime suspect in the girl’s disappearance worked at the same Portugal resort where she disappeared. Madeleine, more precisely, He worked at the Ocean Club Tapas Bar Where the girl’s parents Kate and Gerry Naccan were going. The person giving this information was 47-year-old German acquaintance Ken Ralphs.

Continue reading story

Ken Ralphs provides more information about Christian Bruckner – Credit: @Sky New

ken ralphsWhile talking to the above mentioned media, he said this Christian and another man “worked together to kidnap Madeleine”. So he could sell it to a couple who could not have children. However, due to the spectacular media coverage of the case he panicked and “made the worst possible decision.”

This witness, who made astonishing revelations, always made himself available to justice in both the United Kingdom and Portugal after Madeleine’s disappearance. That’s how he did it once Christian Brueckner was officially named as a suspect in 2020.

The 59-year-old man, who previously thought that Bruckner was a friendly person, assured that in both countries he announced this alleged conspiracy between the German and another man, Also that he worked at the Ocean Club Tapas Bar. But in his opinion, the returns he received from the police of both countries were contradictory.

It should be noted that Christian Bruckner, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Portugal for the rape of a 72-year-old American tourist. Furthermore, in their history, German faces three charges of rape and two charges of aggravated sexual assault.