Houston Astros get first player in Florida

World baseball’s great celebration is dwindling until it begins usa, with the beginning of spring training The first phase of this long journey will begin for the 2017 and 2022 world champions, Houston Astros,

Everything is planned so that tomorrow, Wednesday, “Valentine’s Day”Is a starter for pitchers and catchers Houston Astros In spring training. these will be developed CACTI PARK OF PALM BEACH, The training will be open to the public and begins at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.





But those involved did not wait until the last moment and from the morning of this Tuesday, February 13, the first members of the team began to arrive.

First Houston Astros players arrive in spring training

According to the official account of Houston Astros In social networksreceivers Victor Caratini And yenner diazas well as launcher JP France, forest whitley And shaun dubbin They have already reached West Palm Beach.

Next Monday the 19th, Newbie Manager joe espada He will enter the field with the entire team to start training. By then, the team’s core veterans are expected to be gone, such as Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Jose Abreu.

first game of Houston Astros In Grapefruit League This will happen first on 24th February Washington Nationals in it’s own CACTI PARK OF PALM BEACHWhich serves as a training base for both teams.

Chain Space City Home Network Will broadcast 12 live exhibition games this spring. Those matches also include the opening match to be held on February 24. citizensWhich is before March 5th miami marlins6 ago mets11th first detroit and the 15th against Philadelphia.