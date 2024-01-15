Houston Astros offer lineup, Yordan Alvarez arrives

Houston Astros And Washington Nationals they face each other spring training, This Tuesday, February 27, Stadium West Palm Beach Cacti Park Will host the meeting.

Houston Astros They arrived with a record of one win and three losses. champion of American League West Division They faced three consecutive defeats. In those challenges he only scored in one race between them all. They lost in the dual match on Sunday St. Louis Cardinals And New York Mets, He remained without scoring any runs on Monday detroit tigers,

for your part Washington Nationals it started spring training With wins in his first three appearances. Will be the opener for the Capitalians zach davis, the champions of got the right world series 2019 After a disastrous campaign from the box.

During this Houston Astros He will do so with one of those guys who will surely be part of the rotation during the season. Mexican jose urquidi will debut in spring training,

Another who makes his debut against citizens Is yordan alvarez, He slugger Cuba is the big draw of the party, at least in the beginning.

In this spring training 2023 He participated in two sports. There he had two hits in seven at-bats, one of which was a double. In addition, he worked in career. Other key players in the team’s lineup for this afternoon are Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, Jose Abreu And kyle tuckerto name a few.

Houston Astros line up Yordan Alvarez for spring training game against the Washington Nationals

jose altuve 2b

Yordan Alvarez DH

Alex Bregman 3B

kyle tucker rf

jose abreu 1b

Yener Diaz C

jeremy pena ss

corey julks lf

mauricio dubon cf

Washington Nationals lineup against Houston Astros

lane thomas dh

Idelmaro Vargas S.S.

James Wood RF

Joey Meneses 1B´

Jake Aluminum 3B

dylan cruz cf

riley adams

Robert Hassell III LF

Trey Lipscomb 2B

