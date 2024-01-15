Houston prepared everything against New York

in the absence of very little in conclusion He spring training, Houston Astros Couldn’t find steady winning momentum in preseason. who led joe espada They won their last matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals, but had lost four of their previous five and drawn only one of them.

With a balance of 11-14, Sidereal approaches the challenge. New York Mets Keeping up with your best players. Showing what their lineup should be for the start of the regular season.

Although wins and losses are not the most important thing at this level, the truth is that if it is achieved by batting and playing well, it is always a cause for happiness and satisfaction.

On this occasion he did not leave any of his best offensive players. From jose altuveThrough the Cubans, to Kyle Tucker yordan alvarez And jose abreuWith Alex Bregman and Jeremy Pena.

What among them will they start playing, aggressive yordan alvarez (.364/.447/.485/.932) (AVE/OBP/SLG/OPS), Alex Bregman (.349/.404/.419/.823), Chas McCormick (.368/.419/.447 ) ) And jose abreu (.320/.370/.520/.890).

opener will be fine Christian Xavier, Xavier has looked very good so far this preseason. He has made three starts with 10 innings as a starter. In those he has posted an ERA of 1.80 and has allowed two clean runs, both home runs. His opponents have struck him out five times, with 14 strikeouts and three walks.

The clash will begin at 1:05 pm Eastern Time Clover Park in St. LucieHeadquarters of mets In the fall.

Houston Astros Lineup Against St. Louis Cardinals

jose altuve 2b yordan alvarez L.F. kyle tucker rf Alex Bregman 3B jose abreu 1b Chas McCormick LF Yanier Diaz R jeremy pena ss jake meyers cf Christian Xavier L

