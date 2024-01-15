How has precision medicine changed the approach to axial spondyloarthritis and psoriatic arthritis?

Within the framework of the II National Conference of Researchers of the Spondyloarthritis Group of the Spanish Society of Rheumatology (GRESSER), held in Madrid, experts have discussed how early detection, precise medication and better pain control are the main challenges.

According to Raquel Almodovar, a rheumatologist at the Fundación Alcorcón University Hospital in Madrid, in recent years, significant advances have been made in the field of axial spondyloarthritis and psoriatic arthritis. “It should be highlighted Genetic studies that have shed light on the genetic basis Axial spondyloarthritis and psoriatic arthritis, identifying some genetic markers associated with a greater risk of developing these pathologies. “This could open new avenues for understanding genetic predisposition and developing more specific therapeutic approaches.” These have also been developed New therapies with different mechanisms of action Which has provided more specific and effective options for many patients. Similarly, the importance of collaboration between rheumatologists and other professionals involved has been recognized. This is important in addressing not only inflammation, but aspects such as skin, intestinal and ophthalmic involvement, cardiovascular risk, mental health and overall quality of life of patients.

Improvement in axial spondyloarthritis and psoriatic arthritis

Similarly, Almodovar noted advances in imaging techniques such as ultrasound, magnetic resonance and computed tomography, which provide better assessment of the inflammatory activity and structural damage of the disease, allowing earlier diagnosis, as well as therapeutic decisions. Improvement also occurs. In his opinion, “Another important challenge is related to Greater control over pain and swelling associated with spondyloarthritis. Although therapeutic options exist, individual response to treatment can vary greatly. Therefore, continued research is needed to develop more effective and personalized treatments that specifically address the pathogenic mechanisms of these diseases. It’s worth remembering lSpondyloarthritis is a group of rheumatic diseases that includes pathologies such as axial spondyloarthritis or earlier ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, spondyloarthritis associated with inflammatory bowel disease or reactive arthritis. Its prevalence is estimated to exceed 1.2 percent of the population, which is equivalent to approximately half a million people affected in Spain.