How is the new Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro, the Hilux's off-road sister

Last year, Toyota presents the new generation of TacomaThe American cousin of the future Hilux Which will be produced in Argentina (not much is known about it at the moment).

As it is known, with the next generational change of the national pick-up, both the design, equipment and mechanics should be mainly similar to the recently introduced truck. United States, Mexico and Canada.
The platform used is TNGA-F (the same one the Hilux will be equipped with), while there are some hybrid variants. As we already know, in our market we have a variant that is mixed Sportiness combined with off-road style and performance, known as the Hilux GR-Sport (Developed by Gazoo Racing Division).
In North AmericaThe Tacoma has a similar configuration, called TRD Pro, Unlike the other versions, Fox is known for offering shock absorbersRevised suspension to achieve greater height and better angles of attack (33.8 degrees) and departure (23.5 degrees), cameras for off-road performance, disconnection of the front stabilizer bar among other components.
In this Inside, All information is displayed on a 12.3-inch instrument panel and a 14-inch multimedia center. Packaged for safety Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.
Terrain Select System, Differential Lock and 4×4 with High and Low TRD Pro Edition there is a propeller 2.4 turbo associated with a 49 hp electric motorWhich together provide (i-Force Max Hybrid System) 330 hp and 64.2 kgm of torque. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic.

