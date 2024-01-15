How long can you drink coffee to get a good night’s sleep?

Coffee is one of the most consumed beverages in the world and a must-have for many people. Its caffeine content provides energy but, according to various studies, it also helps burn calories, reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s, reduce the risk of liver disease or reduce the risk of early death and heart disease. Without a doubt, caffeine’s most well-known effect is its ability to keep your body alert and awake.

One of the latest investigations, published in Frontiers in behavioral neuroscienceconcluded that drink coffee increases the Connectivity in high visibility networks and the right executive control network, parts of the brain involved in working memory, cognitive control, and goal-directed behavior. Professor at the University of Minho (Portugal), Nuno SousaAssures that in the study, after drinking coffee “subjects were more ready for action and alert to external stimuli.”

For his part, Dr. Rashad Ramkissoonprimary care physician Houston Methodistexplains that “caffeine works by blocking sleep-promoting receptors in the brain, called adenosine receptors» And adds: “It can do this because, structurally, caffeine is similar to adenosine, the molecule that normally binds to these receptors.”

One function of adenosine is to regulate the sleep/wake cycle. Its levels fluctuate in the brain: they are quite low when you wake up and gradually rise throughout the day until caffeine blocks adenosine receptors. When this happens, the pathways that promote sleep are not active.

how much caffeine is too much

Experts talk about healthy adults, according to Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scientists 400 mg a day – Four to five cups of coffee – an amount that is not generally associated with dangerous negative effects. However, there is wide variation in how sensitive people are to the effects of caffeine and how quickly they metabolize it.

How long does caffeine stay in the body?

Normally, FDA scientists say, the body can Takes 4 to 6 hours to metabolize half What was eaten? This means that up to six hours after drinking a cup of coffee or Coca-Cola, half of the caffeine consumed is still present in the body, keeping you alert. So drinking a cup of coffee at 4 pm after lunch can keep you awake when you go to bed at 10 pm.

sleep but sleep poorly

Another factor to take into account sleep quality, Dr Deirdre ConroyAn expert in sleep behavior at the University of Michigan, explains that caffeine also affects the quality of sleep, not just the ability to fall asleep. Doctors explain that “the properties of caffeine remain in the body for several hours, even when you do not feel its stimulating effect.” This means that even if you fall asleep, caffeine can still affect you. stages of sleep Without us realizing it. In this sense, the sleep expert is more restrictive with regard to hours and says: “In general, all products containing caffeine should be eliminated eight hours before sleep,