Who is Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, and why did he disappear?

According to his record on the P2P Foundation website, he was born on 5 April 1975. There are also those who say that his date of birth is a hidden game, that April 5, 1933 is the day in which the United States government ordered the confiscation of citizens’ gold and that 1975 represents the year in which the measure was reversed. I went. Theoretically his country of origin is Japan, although his excellent English shows that he is a native English speaker. The only personal data provided by Satoshi Nakamoto is almost certainly false.

On October 31, 2008, Nakamoto appeared from nowhere and spread a white paper titled “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Money System” via a cryptography email list. Call white paper Bitcoin will change the history of finance. It was unlikely to be known at the time, but it was about to launch the first secure and decentralized virtual currency, independent of states, that would be widely adopted globally.

Nakamoto solved a hitherto unsolvable flaw common to all previously created digital currencies: the Byzantine Generals Problem. In essence, it had achieved a decentralized network that validated transactions without the need for a third party to act as an authority. He managed to make every user equally important to the common framework and credibility was not lost.

Just a few months after the white paper was publicly presented, on January 3, 2009, Bitcoin was officially launched. He created the first block called “Genesis” with a message from the cover of a London newspaper. many times Among the countless numbers and letters that day: “Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks” which can be translated as: “Chancellor is going to bail out the banks for the second time”, The message against the traditional financial system was clear.

That message can also be read in Bitcoin’s tamper-proof protocol. Unlike currencies belonging to central banks, it has a limit on its supply that cannot be exceeded. There will be 21 million Bitcoins and the current count is already close to 20 million. The last Bitcoin is expected to be mined around the year 2140 because every four years an event called halving occurs, in which the reward block for miners is split in half. The next phase will take place in the next few days. Around April 20th, the rewards will drop from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC.

At first it was not easy to establish trust. Although Nakamoto was active on the bitcointalk.org forum, even answering questions from interested parties by email, there was hardly any activity in Bitcoin. There was almost no movement in the first long months. Users believed that it was one of the many virtual currencies that had already been created and failed in their attempt.

Nakamoto spent just over two years in promotion. His public life lasted for 26 months. During that period, it generated a committed community, including experienced cryptographers involved in development who extended the system to other levels of security and scalability. When he published his last post on December 12, 2010, his creation was trading at about 30 cents on the dollar, whereas previously it had been worth less than one cent.

“Bitcoin was so profound that its creators, who remained anonymous and disappeared, chose to decentralize their ownership. “It has left us with a really decentralized decision-making process when it comes to change,” he said in the conversation. infobae Phil Champagne, who compiled all the messages of the creator of Bitcoin satoshi’s book,

“I think he already had the intention of disappearing. He wanted to maintain his anonymity and as Bitcoin became known, this became harder. thinking about the future, “I don’t think I’ll ever come back.”He added.

His identity is an enigma not only because of his anonymity, his sudden disappearance, but also because he owned Bitcoin. In the early days of the project, he was the sole in-charge of mining. The most rigorous estimate estimates that the protocol’s creator has 1,100,000 BTC., Last week Bitcoin reached its all-time high above $73,000. Converting that value to $80 billion, making him one of the richest men on the planet.

Satoshi’s original Bitcoins are still intact in his wallet today. Most likely, his followers believe, he will never transact them, but a simple movement of his coins can cause a huge shock in the cryptocurrency market.

Rodolfo Andragnes, president of the NGO Bitcoin Argentina and organizer of LABITCONF, the world’s oldest crypto conference, was one of these. early adopters Argentina. “It still amazes me that I was there when he was writing on stage and he was so humane and so willing to listen, so willing to convince people who believed in the project. If he is still alive, I can’t imagine any reason why he would return to public life.”He told this medium.

His last message to come to light is an email he sent to Gavin Andresen, who was the lead developer of Bitcoin at the time and who served as a spokesperson. Satoshi seemed concerned about the media exposure his invention had received. At the time, WikiLeaks had disseminated sensitive classified information and PayPal, which they used to receive donations, had closed its doors to them. The journalist organization had suggested that they would accept Bitcoin and the media had repeated this announcement.

It would have been nice to draw attention in some other context. WikiLeaks has kicked the hive and the bees are swarming our way.

The developers were requested to stop promoting the idea of ​​his “mysterious and dark man”, with a message from Nakamoto that he believed this description only made the project look like a “pirate currency”. . He asked that they talk more about the nature of open source, that they give credit to collaborators who selflessly contributed to Bitcoin.

In response, Andresen took the opportunity to inform him that the CIA had invited him to a conference and he planned to go. This news further increased the concern of Nakamoto, who considered the idea “really stupid” because it only brought Bitcoin closer to the enemy, North American intelligence. “Although I think it’s too late. “Bitcoin is already on their radar,” he said.

Without further ado, Satoshi Nakamoto called for silence. His disappearance turned his appearance, already mysterious, into a myth.

