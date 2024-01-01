How might Yariel Rodriguez fit into Toronto’s plans?

All that brings us here. Although some clubs looked at Rodriguez as a reliever, the Blue Jays are in a good position to be flexible, as they will be able to use him in a hybrid role while preparing him to become a full-time starter in 2025. On that note, think of Rodriguez as an advanced and experienced prospect. There will be a plan A, but if there comes a point where things are not going as expected, the right-hander has already shown the versatility to succeed in multiple roles.