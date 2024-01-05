How much is the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder?

Admin 16 hours ago Business Leave a comment 81 Views

He nissan pathfinder This is one of suv The most expensive and sophisticated from the Japanese firm. It has an extensive history in the SUV segment combining comfort and luxury with off-road performance.

for 2024 line Nissan Offers three variants of suv, All are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline direct injection system and 24 valves capable of producing 270 HP and 340 Nm of torque, coupled with a nine-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to either the front wheels or all four. Can transmit. Depending on the version selected.

(TagstoTranslate)Nissan(T)SUV

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“US hopes to fly first plane without external mobile controls in 2025” | daily list

The United States has begun construction of the first aircraft to demonstrate a new method …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved