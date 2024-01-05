How much is the 2024 Nissan Pathfinder?

He nissan pathfinder This is one of suv The most expensive and sophisticated from the Japanese firm. It has an extensive history in the SUV segment combining comfort and luxury with off-road performance.

for 2024 line Nissan Offers three variants of suv, All are powered by a 3.5-liter V6 gasoline direct injection system and 24 valves capable of producing 270 HP and 340 Nm of torque, coupled with a nine-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to either the front wheels or all four. Can transmit. Depending on the version selected.

pathfinder is one suv Large, 5 meters long, 1.97 meters wide and 2.90 meters between axles, adding to 180 mm of ground clearance. On the other hand, the fuel tank capacity is 70 litres, while Nissan claims a towing capacity of 1,588 kg.

The most affordable version of this iconic model Nissan Its standard equipment includes electrically folding mirrors with heating and turn signals, LED headlights with daytime running lights, fog lights, panoramic sunroof and 18-inch aluminum wheels as exterior highlights.

Inside we find gray leather seats, three-zone air conditioning, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, front seats with ventilation and heating, tailgate with electric opening and hands-free function, wireless cell phone charger, height adjustment Also available is a leather wrapped steering wheel. depth, among others.

In the security section, Nissan Provides other driving aids including alarm with immobilizer, rear seat forgotten alert, front, side, curtain and knee airbags for the driver, intelligent cruise control, cross traffic and blind spot alert, lane departure warning and intelligent emergency braking. Is.

He nissan pathfinder The Advance version is cheaper and is available in Mexico at a starting price of 1,144,900 pesos.