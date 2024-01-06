The president of Olancho FC confirmed that he wants to sign two players from Olimpia: “We talked to Rafa Villeda”.

2024-01-06

Olancho FC Has continued his pre-season work ahead of his debut in clausura 2024 tournament Against Diego Vazquez’s Motagua at the National Stadium. on the set of colts Coach Humberto Rivera is back, the same one who led this team to the grand final in the Apertura 2023.

team of Olancho FC She wants to fight for the title in 2024 and for this she is strengthening herself in the best way. Federico Selechea (Argentina), Lucas Campana (Argentina), Angel Dominguez and Julián Martínez are those who have just been confirmed. Now who is going to join is Argentina’s Brian Visser, who has left Vida de la Ceiba. He President of Potros, Samuel GarciaThe subject was referred to. WATCH: Ups and downs of 10 National League teams “The contractor sent me the document where Visser was separated from the Vida team, he has not signed with us, but this Sunday it will reach the department olancho“said the top chairman of Olancho FC In statement on the program, Brujula Deportiva. Besides, Samuel Garcia Also revealed that they are interested in signing two players Olympiais about Jose Garcia and Juan Pablo Montes, Both defenders.

“It’s part of the conversations we’re having, but until Professor Troglio lists who he’s going to make available on or off the team, we’re respecting that space,” he began by saying.

